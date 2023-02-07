Pattaya’s Popular Tourist Resort Recorded Another Tragic Death

(CTN news) – This morning, a man died after falling to his death at the “Pattaya Flying Club,” as some expats rather callously refer to it, in the well-known tourist destination of Pattaya.

Troubled foreigners who commit themselves by jumping to their deaths from a Pattaya hotel balcony are known as the insensitively titled Pattaya Flying Club.

An unidentified 39-year-old Chinese visitor decided to jump today at 6:16 a.m.

The victim left a suicide note. It read:

Sorry, I committed suicide. Hello everyone. On 6/Feb/2023, you may dispose of the victim’s belongings.

The Pattaya Police identified the victim as a 39-year-old Chinese tourist, whose identity was withheld until his family and embassy was notified.

In Nongprue, Pattaya, he was discovered dead on the sidewalk near a 35-floor hotel/condominium.

According to his key card, discovered in a plastic bag and taped to his arm, the victim is said to have leaped from the 27th floor.

The victim was wearing a grey t-shirt and black or brown jeans, and the police declared him dead at the spot after he suffered fatal injuries.

According to Pattaya News, the victim was seen falling to the ground by Narakorn Rattanakunnara, a security guard at a condominium complex. After the first shock of the occurrence, he phoned the authorities right away.

There was a message written in sloppy English found in the victim’s room on the 27th floor, but there were no indications of any wrongdoing. An autopsy on the victim’s corpse was performed at a police hospital.

This is the second suicide by a citizen of China in a month.

Chen Pu Lin, a 33-year-old tour guide, was discovered dead in a pool of blood on a walkway of the Mantra Pura Hotel in Bang Lamung district on January 13. Lin had nothing on except his undies.

Please call the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline at 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 if you or anyone you know is experiencing emotional difficulty (Thai). If you are currently experiencing emotions of isolation, stress, or sadness, please also get in touch with your friends or family. Ask for assistance.

