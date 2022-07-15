Laos’ City Is A Surprise Hit With Thai Tourists

(CTN News) – Thailand’s tourists are currently flocking to one city in Laos. Thai travelers are occupying most of the rooms in Luang Prabang, the former capital of Laos.

Thais account for 90% of the country’s room reservations since Laos lifted its entry restrictions in May.

Laos receives fewer tourists from Europe, Korea, China, and other countries. As the economic crisis continues, travel is still tricky.

As a result of Thai tourists, the Luang Prabang Hotel and Guesthouse Association president said that hotels and guesthouses are almost full.

Over 67,000 domestic visitors arrived in Luang Prabang in the first three months of 2022, up 74% from the same period last year.

Since Laos’s travel restrictions have been lifted, tourism operators are preparing for a surge in tourists. They have renovated and upgraded several tourist hotspots, and have improved hospitality services.

Luang Prabang is hosting a boat festival for Buddhist Lent this week, hoping to draw both domestic and foreign tourists.

The old quarter of Luang Prabang is a Unesco world heritage site. Old temples and sites, as well as rural scenery, attract visitors to Luang Prabang.

A second Asean Clean Tourism Standard award was recently given to the city following an assessment. As per ASEAN clean tourism standards, it met almost 93% of the criteria.

In recent years, more Laotians have crossed into Thailand as Thai tourists flock to Luang Prabang.

The Thai-Lao friendship bridge was finally closed on July 1, the day ‘Thailand Pass’ was finally scrapped. Thailand-Laos tourism appears to be strengthening now that travel restrictions have been relaxed.

