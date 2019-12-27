Discovering Pattaya City and Enjoy the Best Golf Club in Pattaya

On your next holiday in Thailand, why not enjoy a golf club in Pattaya? Experience something different than just lazing on a beach during your next trip to Thailand.

Many airlines will not charge you extra for bringing your golf clubs on your flight with you. So there’s never any excuse to do without a round or two of golf when you’re on holiday. Experience the joy of teeing off in a tropical resort by the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. You’ll enjoy the sunshine and the soft breezes that blow in off the water.

Pattaya has many golf clubs around the city to choose from as well. A golfing holiday provides you with exercise, gets you out in the healthy sunshine, and gives you a chance to leisurely work on lowering your handicap.

Pattaya golf courses are of championship caliber. They’re well-maintained and offer a worthy challenge to the lowest scoring golf aficionados.

Annual Weather in Pattaya

There is really no bad time to experience a golf club in Pattaya. But the months between the end of October and the beginning of March offer balmy temperatures, cool and light breezes, days of sunshine, and low humidity. It’s the perfect time of year to tee up on one of the lush, tropical golf courses of Pattaya.

March and April offer hot and dry weather. But by renting a golf cart, you’ll scarcely notice the heat. You can also enjoy cold drinks out on the course while you play. Retire to the magnificent golf clubs after your round to enjoy more cold beverages and a deliciously prepared meal while you talk with your friends or family members about your day of golf in Thailand.

Between May and October, the rains come to Thailand. Yet it rarely for more than a couple of hours a day. Plus the well-maintained golf clubs of Pattaya are prepared for the annual rains. They are well-aerated, and the fairways and greens dry out quickly after it rains.

By checking out the local weather forecast before you schedule a tee time, you can avoid the rains entirely and play a round in the cooler weather that the rainy season also brings.

Become a Member of a Golf Club in Pattaya

If you frequently travel to Thailand on business, and are an avid golfer, becoming a member of a golf club in Pattaya is well worth doing. Entertain business colleagues and clients by treating them to a round of golf in one of the most beautiful areas in the world.

Joining a golf club in Thailand will cost a lot less than a golf club membership in other parts of the world. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy extra benefits along with preferred tee times. Hire the clubhouse catering facilities and venue to host a business event or even a private party for your friends and family. You’ll enjoy impeccable service and warm, Thai hospitality to put smiles on your guest’s faces.

A golf holiday in Pattaya, Thailand, is an excellent choice to make for business or just for pleasure.