Book an Ideally Located Hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchada District

The Ratchada area of Bangkok is quickly becoming one of the most popular areas of the city for both shopping, commerce, entertainment, and the easy access to all the other areas of Bangkok it offers. This is why booking an ideally located hotel in Ratchada is a wise move when you’re visiting Bangkok for business or pleasure.

The Ratchada area has seen rapid growth over the past ten years. What once was vacant lots, small businesses, and older apartment houses, is now a thriving district of shopping malls, high-rise business towers, and modern condo complexes.

Rapid Transit Makes Exploring Bangkok Quick and Easy

The growing popularity of this area has become possible by the ever-expanding rapid transit capabilities and technology of Bangkok. The MTR rapid transit rail line has resulted in an explosion of life in this now vibrant area of Ratchada.

The expansion of the MTR into this area of the city means that booking a hotel in Ratchada allows you to quickly reach other areas of the city, including the Silom and Sathorn business areas of Bangkok.

The Sukhumvit area, one of the prime shopping areas of the city, is just two stops away. You can quickly transfer to the BTS Skytrain at the Sukhumvit station and explore the kilometers of the Sukhumvit area in air-conditioned comfort.

The Ratchada area is also the home of a major station of the Airport Rail Link. This transit line provides a quick and direct route out to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Discover the Ratchada Area of Bangkok

In booking a hotel in the Ratchada area of the city, you’ll be able to explore this vibrant area on foot and discover all the restaurants, shopping bargains, and upscale stores that have come to inhabit this part of town.

Explore the famous Ratchada Train Night Market to discover the delicious street foods and bargains to be had at one of the largest markets in Bangkok. Stroll the four floors of Fortune Town, where you can pick up anything and everything related to cameras, computers, and smartphones.

Right across the street, you’ll find Central Ratchada. This is a modern shopping mall offering many restaurants, quality boutiques, and an upscale department store. The equally modern and impressive Esplanade Shopping Mall is just up the street.

For cultural entertainment buffs, the Thailand Cultural Center offers symphonic concerts and performances of all kinds, both Asian and western. It has a namesake MTR station that provides easy access to both the cultural center and the Esplanade across the street.

For your next trip to exciting Bangkok, enjoy all the convenience of easy access to and from the airport as well as access to all areas of Bangkok from your hotel. Booking a hotel in Ratchada provides you with this access, as well as the opportunity to explore this thriving area of the city.

