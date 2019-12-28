Thailand Welcomes its 39th Million Tourist for 2019

Thailand welcomed its 39th million tourist for 2019 at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok yesterday. Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan welcomed 44 year-old Anna Pavlovskaya, from Russia as the 39th million tourist.

Anna who has visited Thailand twice plans to take a vacation with her family in Phuket province.

The Russian tourist was rewarded with the “Luckiest Visitor” shirt, a certificate for 5 nights at eligible hotels. Also two round-trip tickets for flights within Thailand from Thai Airways.

The Minister said his ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) look forward to welcoming more tourists. Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, instructed all sectors to be good hosts to foreign visitors. And above all create a positive impression, so that they will return to Thailand again.

The Tourism and Sports Minister said the total number of international tourists is likely to hit 39.8 million by the end of this year. Because Thailand most noteworthy welcomes 140,000 visitors per day.

Direct flights from Russia to Surat Thani

Meanwhile, Surat Thani in southern Thailand welcomed a group of Russian tourists who booked an inaugural flight from Russia to Surat Thani. They plan to celebrate the arrival of 2020 on Samui, Phangan and Tao islands.

The Governor of Surat Thani, Witchawut Jinto, and a team of officials welcomed a total of 432 Russian tourists. They booked the inaugural flight of Nordwind Airlines from Russia to Surat Thani. Furthermore the officials welcomed them with a water presentation and a cultural performance.

The Russian tourists also plan to take a vacation on Samui Island for 11 to 12 days.

Mr. Witchawut said Surat Thani is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southern Thailand. The coastal province is a gateway to many famous islands, such as Samui, Phangan and Tao.

Surat Thani is also a transportation hub for the upper southern region. It also offers all modes of transport on land, by air, sea and rail. Even more connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.