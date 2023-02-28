Window 11: Removing The Unsupported PC Watermark

Window 11 – As usual, it’s important to note that tampering with the registry can result in additional issues and should only be done at your discretion.

It is strongly advised that you create a registry backup before beginning so that you may undo any changes if something goes wrong.

Microsoft began rolling out a contentious “feature” earlier this month that adds a watermark to devices that don’t comply with Windows 11’s criteria.

Microsoft’s rollout’s first focus was people using a TPM workaround or bypass. However, it now appears that this may not be the case.

Bruh since when did Windows 11 start showing this message? Now my desktop is probably gonna show the same message too as it's also running a TPM bypassed install like this laptop At least it only shows on the desktop, unlike the Activate Windows watermark pic.twitter.com/6xHELd5grc — Devin Chaboyer (@devinchaboyer) February 16, 2023

Window 11 Watermark Removal

The annoying notice only says the system requirements are unsatisfactory and suggests that users examine their settings to find further information.

Microsoft allegedly doesn’t give much consolation in the settings, but it advises that you consider getting a new PC to replace your present, perfectly functional one.

The notice is a little annoying, even though Microsoft isn’t (yet) taking drastic measures to stop these unsupported Machines from running its newest OS.

Fortunately, if you’re willing to fiddle around in the register, there is a solution.

The actions listed below can be followed to remove the notification from your PC, according to Hot Hardware:

Type Registry Editor into the Start menu and then click to launch it.

Expand HKEY CURRENT USER

Go there and expand Admin Panel

To open it, click the UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache directory.

Click the SV2 entry in the adjoining window pane and choose Modify from the context menu.

After changing the value to “0,” click OK.

Restart your computer.

According to Microsoft, a board that supports UEFI with Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, an Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm processor that is relatively recent, at least 4GB of RAM, and at least 64GB of storage are all required for Windows 11.

A minimum 9-inch monitor with 720p capability and a graphics card that supports DirectX 12 is also required.

Microsoft’s memory and storage requirements are reasonable. However, some people object to the processor support’s limitations.

