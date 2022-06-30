Want a Logo? Here are Five Amazing Tools to Create your Own

A logo is an integral part of any business venture of any kind.

It presents their message in the most visually pleasing way possible. It helps in the rapid transmission of the central idea and a creative interpretation of the company’s underlying philosophy.

Twitter has their bird, Nike goes with just a tick, and Apple, well, they have an apple. So when you think of these brands, don’t these logos pop up in your mind out of the blue?

A simple and striking logo provides instant recognition and imparts brand value beyond imagination. Isn’t that something you’d love to have?

Years ago, you’d have needed professional help to get a logo. But there are tools online today that let you design just as much expertly without ever really hiring one.

Here are 5 of the best ones:

1. Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is a part of the Adobe Creative Suite and is the undisputed kingpin of any graphic designing software. And for good reasons too.

It packs hordes of features that offer ubiquitous control of every aspect of your logo design.

It comprises a pixel grid for easy alignment, precise shape-building tools and brushes, perspective grids for realistic depth, an out-and-out template section, creative cloud, CCS extractions, pen preview, live shapes, and gradient effects.

Adobe has the reputation and the kind of loyalty that very few brands can ever create. It’s a bit more expensive than many other logo makers, starting from $20.99 per month. But well, quality doesn’t come cheap most days.

2. Wix Logo Maker



Wix Logo Maker is the perfect choice if you’ve got a sharp taste and you’re looking for a professional design.

You can just put your business name and the field of work, and the logo maker will do its magic and automatically produce an assortment of logos to choose from.

Go crazy with customization until you find the thing you need and deserve. It even asks you to vote on the logos to understand your taste and preferences better.

It’s a fantastic solution for those who may lack designing skills but surely knows what they like.

3. Assembly

Want to get up and running with your brand?

And you have no time or desire to sit for hours in front of a computer.

Well, all you need is Assembly.

If you require a visual marketing wizard in your iPhone or iPad, Assembly is a must-try application.

Its super-efficient interface can handle everything that you can throw at it. Moreover, it can go through all of them with flying colors, from a company logo to a full-fledged content marketing graphic.

There’s a myriad of tools at your convenience. You can hone your skills in vector art and layer designs, collaborate with your coworkers and save those files in any format of your choice.

You may not have a degree in graphic designing, but this app makes you feel like one.

But a word of caution here, don’t spend too much time on it. It gets worse with time. The addiction of it, we mean.

4. My Brand New Logo

If you’re looking for a spontaneous logo maker according to your niche, then My Brand New Logo can be a perfect choice. No matter which industry you belong to, they have designs for ventures operating in distinct fields.

You don’t need to pay a penny until you get the logo you want. You can check every style in the book, for free. And then pick the one you want.

Just put your company’s name and add some keywords, so that the logo maker can create things up to your taste. You get hundreds of logo designs. And you can even vary them by fonts, colors and layouts.

And for customizations, you won’t feel let down there too.You can personalize it all you want. Shapes, gradients, visual effects- everything’s there to make your life easy.

And hold on, you get the logo in all the file formats you’ll ever need. PNG, JPG, SVG- you catch them all.

5. Canva

Canva is a designing website that can be used for logos and various design projects.

With hundreds of high-quality professional templates and a best-in-class editor that lets you put your elements, Canva is the all-stop solution for your kind of logo.

The simplified design is enough for a stunning and professional-looking logo.

CONCLUSION



Logo is an inherent part of the identity of any brand.

So, it would be best to consider thoroughly when selecting your logo. It helps in recognition, grabs attention, creates a strong first impression, separates you from the rest, and nurtures loyalty.

And now, there are ways to showcase your vision in your budget.