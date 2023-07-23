Unused Ubisoft Accounts Are Being Closed And Game Access Is Being Disabled

(CTN News) – One Twitter user reported that Ubisoft sent them an email warning them that if they didn’t click the link in the email that would stop the account suspension, the account would be inaccessible after a specific period of time, including all purchased games on the account.

The Ubisoft support Twitter account responded with the following message, “we would just like to let you know that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within 30 days of receiving the email pictured and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email in order to avoid it.”.

Previously, when Ubisoft was asked about this issue, it claimed that due to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the company is required to “close inactive accounts in order to comply with local data protection legislation.”

It is important to note that such action will only be taken if we have strong reasons to believe that the account in question will remain unused,” reads a message on Ubisoft’s website.

It is also claimed by Ubisoft that accounts with purchases attached to them will not be deleted for the next four years, despite the fact that the above email appears to contradict that claim.

It has been further highlighted in the email that there are issues relating to DRM and digital games.

The termination of an account in a digital ecosystem is entirely up to a company’s discretion when and how they want to do so, with seemingly very few recourses for those who would like to terminate their accounts.

It is also worth mentioning here that should a publisher like Ubisoft, which publishes several digital-exclusive titles, decide to pull out those titles from sale, even just having them in your digital account may not guarantee that they will be preserved in the event that the publisher decides to pull them from sale.

The process of closing an account can be completed almost as quickly as the process of creating one.

Approximately 87% of classic video games sold in the U.S. over the years are considered to be “critically endangered” according to a recent report of the Video Game History Foundation and the Software Preservation Network.

