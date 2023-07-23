Introducing AMD’s Ryzen 5 7500F CPU For $180

(CTN News) – AMD announced its most affordable Zen 4-based processor to date, the Ryzen 5 7500F, on Sunday. It is recommended to purchase this six-core CPU for $179 due to its lack of integrated graphics.

AMD has listed the chip on its product page as being available globally, indicating that it may be available in other regions over time, as we reported.

As a result of the Ryzen 5 7500F processor, AMD’s AM5 platform will be more accessible to gamers on a tight budget who wish to benefit from future upgrades in the future.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 7500F processor has a base clock speed of 3.70 GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz. With AMD’s “EXPO” profile, the CPU has six MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 cache, and a dual-channel DDR5 memory subsystem which supports DDR5-5200, but can handle much higher data transfer rates when used with modules that support AMD’s EXPO profile.

The processor is rated for a 65W TDP and has a locked multiplier, so overclocking is not possible. For those who wish to overclock, they will probably need to opt for the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600X, which costs $299 and is one of the best processors for gaming.

Likewise, the Ryzen 5 7500F processor has 28 PCIe Gen5 lanes, four of which are used to connect to the chipset, four of which are intended for high-performance M.2 SSDs with PCIe 5.0 x4 interfaces, and 16 of which are reserved for graphics cards and other bandwidth-hungry components.

This CPU lacks an integrated GPU, as indicated by the letter ‘F’ in its model number, and therefore requires a separate graphics card.

Considering that iGPUs in Ryzen 7000-series CPUs are primarily designed for office work and troubleshooting, gamers will not be affected by this change.

The Ryzen 5 7500F, priced at $179, competes with AMD’s Ryzen 5 7600 (6C/12T, 3.80 GHz – 5.10 GHz, with a basic RDNA 2-based GPU), which costs $208 and gives just slightly better performance in games for $50 more.

While the new CPU offers tangibly higher performance than AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600 (6C/12T, 3.50 GHz – 4.40 GHz, no integrated GPU), which costs $116.

There is no doubt that AMD’s AM5 platform is more expensive than its time-tested AM4 platform, but the latter obviously offers an upgrade path for years to come.

The interesting aspect of AMD’s Ryzen 5 7500F is that the company is launching it in China and some other Asian countries, maintaining premium status for its AM5 platform for at least a few weeks.

As we mentioned in our previous article, AMD retains the option to release the chip in other locales in the future, as the company’s website clearly indicates the CPU is available globally.

At the same time, there only seems to be reviews of the new CPU being published in Chinese as well as South Korean media, and the product is on sale from China-based JD.com for $1,239 ($172, $152 without VAT), but not from Amazon or Newegg.

