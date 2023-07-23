Connect with us

ECB Has Requested Data On The Liquidity Of Banks From Them
31 seconds ago

(CTN News) – On Saturday, the Supervisory Chief of the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that the bank would ask banks to provide weekly liquidity data starting in September, so that it can check the ability of banks to withstand potential shocks as interest rates rise as interest rates rise.

The Italian finance magazine Milano Finanza interviewed Andrea Enria, who said that European banks are stronger than they were in the past, but that financial markets are still in a “delicate phase” due to the conflict in Ukraine, higher inflation and fast-rising interest rates.

The ECB’s stress tests, as well as other supervisory processes underway, are all designed to address these issues, and Enria noted that all of these factors could increase liquidity and funding risks.

According to Enria, from the beginning of September we will be sending banks a request for information on a weekly basis in order to have fresher data to enable us to better monitor the performance of liquidity in the coming weeks.

At the moment, banks are required to provide the European Central Bank with monthly information regarding their liquidity position.

The results of the bank stress tests will be announced in the coming days, and Enria says that the results will indicate that the European lenders are in a stronger position to handle a potential financial crisis, as they have stronger capital levels and a more solid and reliable asset base to support them.

Enria was asked if there was a need for a third big banking group in Italy apart from UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and he said that there was still room for further consolidation just as in other European member states.

Who finances the ECB?

Together, the central banks of all the countries in the EU own the ECB. You could think of them as shareholders. They each have a share in the ECB’s capital.
In other words, they have each provided a certain amount of money so that we at the ECB can work towards our goal of keeping prices stable across the eurozone.

