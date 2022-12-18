This Holiday, Epic Games Is Giving Away 15 Free Games

(CTN News) – In celebration of the 15 Days of Christmas, the Epic Games Store is once again holding its annual giveaway event.

Through December 29, you will be able to claim one free game every day on the Epic Games Store from now until the end of the year. It is not uncommon for Epic Games to give away one or two free games every week.

Therefore, now is your chance to stock up and play some new games over the holidays before the holidays are over.

There are a number of very popular games, both in the AAA and indie spaces, that have been included in previous years as part of the promotion.

You will have to wait till you “unwrap” your mystery present before you find out what it is, just like on Christmas morning.

That’s part of the fun. In order to try to figure out what the next freebie’s artwork will look like, check the wrapping paper covering the next freebie’s artwork. This will help you to see if any clues can be found.

The first thing to keep in mind here is that each free game in this promotion will only be available for a limited period of time.

It is possible that you may want to set a recurring reminder for yourself. This is so that you know when each game will go live at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET.

Until the year 2023 rolls around, this promotion will replace the regular weekly cadence of freebies until the end of this year.

While you’re at Epic claiming your freebies, make sure to take advantage of the free content Epic has to offer for Fortnite, PUBG, Fall Guys, and Warframe. This is while you’re there. As part of their holiday sale, Epic Games is also hosting a massive sale until the 5th of January.

In addition to the Epic Games Store, there are a number of other retailers giving away free games during the holiday season.

Beginning December 27, Amazon Prime members will be able to grab ten free games as part of their membership.

There are 15 free games available on the Epic Games Store for the 15 Days of Christmas

TD 6 for Bloons on December 15

Horizon Chase Turbo will take place on December 16th

There is a date of December 17th – ???

There will be no classes on December 18 – no classes on ???

It will be held on December 19th – ??

The date is December 20th – ???

The 21st of December will be ???

The 22nd of December – ?? ?

In the evening of December 23rd, ???

A date has been set for December 24 – when will it take place?

Is it December 25th or December 26th?

The 26th of December – ???

On December 27th, the date will be ???

The 28th of December will take place on ???

On December 29th, ??? Will take place

