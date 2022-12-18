You Can Get The Galaxy Watch 5 For $155 If You Trade In Any Smartwatch

(CTN News) – A Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is the perfect gift for any golf fanatic who enjoys playing the game on a regular basis.

It should come as no surprise that the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 topped our list of the best Android smartwatches in 2022 as a result of the improvements that Samsung brought to the already-great Samsung Watch 4.

Although there weren’t a lot of changes year-over-year, they were enough for us to fall in love with this new model, regardless of its lack of ground-breaking changes.

The Golf Edition builds on this by combining a crisp aesthetic with a light and airy feel that should go perfectly with your golf outfit.

This watch strap has an elegant white color with a black trim, and the case of the watch has a black color as well. With this model, the accent color around the home button is green, which perfectly echoes the color accents that are present in the default watch face.

In addition to that, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with a lifetime membership to the Golf Buddy Smart Caddie app. This is worth approximately $100, in addition to the golf watch itself.

There are a number of reasons why you should purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition

In terms of price, the Golf Edition of the Watch 5 will cost you $50 more than the regular Watch 5. It is true that this upgrade looks quite good.

However, if it weren’t for the lifetime access to the Smart Caddie app, which seems like a worthwhile investment for regular players, we might be considering the decision to invest in that upgrade twice.

In spite of this, this model comes across as all the more attractive when we consider the value involved and the discount we face today.

All golf players should have a Golf Buddy Smart Caddie app on their mobile devices, as it provides users with access to over 40,000 golf courses around the world.

With the app, you have access to satellite imagery and maps of courses as well as the ability to track your position using the watch’s own GPS instead of having to rely on your phone to track your position and kill the battery on it.

You will be provided with information about the distance to the green, nearby holes, and Galaxy Watch 5 even guides on how to target the greens when you are on the course.

Using the watch, users will be able to keep score right on their wrist. This will help them stop pulling out their phones after every stroke like the cell phone addicts they claim to be.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is currently on sale for a great price. With instant rebate you can order it for only $230 instead of $330 for the case size of 40mm,40mm.

This great deal. Moreover, Galaxy Watch 5 offers an enhanced trade-in option, which means if you are interested in trading in an older Samsung device, you can get up to $165 in credit.

But again, any smartwatch in any condition gets you $75 towards a watch, so get that old, non-functioning Pebble back and you’ll get half your money back from that purchase you made five years ago.

