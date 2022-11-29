Microsoft, Google To Use Renewable Energy

(CTN News) – Both Google and Microsoft have announced upcoming agreements to reduce the carbon footprint of their IT operations by using renewable energy sources in their data centers. This will enable them to reduce their carbon footprint.

Google, according to a report published by ‘The Register’, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Engie, a French utility company, for 100 MW of energy generated by the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland, for their UK operations.

Microsoft has announced that it has entered into PPAs with renewable energy providers in Ireland to supply more than 900 MW of power for its data centers.

Despite Microsoft’s lack of disclosure about its renewable energy suppliers, other sources have identified Statkraft and Ireland’s Energia Group as two of the companies involved in generating renewable energy. These companies are involved in a mix of wind and solar projects, according to the report.

In a statement, Google claimed that the upcoming agreements will take it closer to its goal of running its UK offices and cloud regions entirely on carbon-free energy sources by 2030, as it aims to do by then.

As part of the most recent PPA signed with Engie, the company stated that it expected to be carbon-free by 2025 or close to it with the most recent PPA signed with Engie.

A new study by Google EMEA’s Matt Brittin shows that people in Europe and the United Kingdom are increasingly concerned about climate change. This is because they are increasingly concerned about changing weather patterns.

In a report released by Reuters, both companies had earlier agreed to purchase renewable energy in the US as a result of earlier agreements.

Earlier this year, SoftBank subsidiary SB Energy signed a contract with Google to provide 900MW of solar power to a Texas data center, and Microsoft, on the other hand, recently signed a 20-year agreement with AES Corporation to supply its data centers in California with energy generated by 110 MW solar panels and 55 MW four-hour storage plants.

As well as expanding its data centers to meet customer demands, Microsoft is also committed to reducing carbon emissions and contributing to solutions to climate change, according to the report, in addition to its commitment to meeting customer demands.

