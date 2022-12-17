Try a Galaxy Fold And You’ll Never Look Back

(CTN News) – When the Galaxy Pixel 7 line launched in October, it received positive reviews. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer near DSLR-quality photography for about $600 and $900, respectively. Despite all those positives, there’s one phone I keep returning back to.

In spite of putting my SIM card into the Pixel 7 Google provided for review, I just can’t let get rid of my own Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Samsung’s $1,800 foldable with its large fold-out screen and thin outer display.

In spite of the distinct differences between a foldable and a traditional slab phone, both Google and Samsung are taking different approaches to both hardware and software. Even though foldables still represent a tiny fraction of the overall market, that’s not a widely held opinion.

I think my experience with two wildly different flagship phones is worth analyzing, especially as people start comparison shopping and look for upgrades.

Big phones have a lot of power

On a 6.4-inch screen, you can do most things that you can do on a 7.6-inch screen. A screen’s aspect ratio makes a huge difference in how square or slim it is. In comparison, the Pixel 7 feels cramped and compromised when unfolded because of its wider screen.

The Z Fold 3 gives the experience of reading an actual page instead of comics having to be squeezed on a traditional phone display.

On Samsung’s Z Fold 3 both the front and inner displays feature high-resolution 120Hz Super AMOLED screens with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and silky animations.

A third the price of Samsung’s Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 has a decent 2,400×1,080-pixel display with 90Hz and a competitive AMOLED display. Despite the Pixel 7’s value, Genshin Impact is much richer when played on a large, 7.6-inch display.

Fun multitasking

I can use four apps at once on my Galaxy Z Fold 3. Cluttering, but cool at the same time. Two of my favorite apps are YouTube and Twitter, while the rest of the screen is devoted to Reddit.

I have also written articles on my Z Fold 3 using a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Aside from Google Docs, I’ll have Slack or a website I’m checking open on the other side. In a pinch it works, but it’s not ideal.

It feels awkward to multitask on the Pixel 7. There are longer gaps between apps on the Pixel, wasting precious pixels that could be used to display information instead.

In terms of software, Samsung leads

There is a common belief that Galaxy Pixel line offers the ultimate Android experience. A Google-made Android phone would have the most effective software design with minimal gimmicks, since Galaxy makes Android. But after using the Z Fold 3 since October and the Pixel 7, I think Samsung’s One UI is more intuitive.

A task should take as few taps as possible. Swiping right on a name places a call, and swiping left starts a text. On Pixel, tapping a name opens a more cumbersome drop-down menu with video call or text options. The right side has a phone icon.

There’s no dedicated speakerphone button on the Pixel, so I have to use another drop-down menu. They’re just two small examples and aren’t deal breakers. But they do show Samsung has been paying attention to minor pain points.

The future is foldable

The foldable offers tremendous functionality. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be used as a personal computer.

Foldables are still expensive. I hope the mass appeal increases as prices drop. Maybe Google will create its own foldable. A 2023 Pixel Fold release is rumored. My attention is on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

SEE ALSO:

The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen