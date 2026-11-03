Thailand Drone Rules: Registration and No-Fly Zones

Bringing a drone to Thailand doesn’t mean you can fly it right away. Most camera drones need registration with both the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and each flight must follow approval, time, altitude, and location rules.

Whether you’re visiting or operating locally, check the requirements for your drone and planned flight before takeoff. No-fly areas and temporary restrictions can change, so a familiar location may not always be clear for flying. Start with Thailand’s drone registration and flight rules to understand what to check.

Key Takeaways

Most camera drones need separate registration with NBTC and CAAT; Thailand’s drone registration guidance covers the requirements.

Operators need at least ฿1 million in third-party liability coverage, and visitors must meet Thai rules before flying.

Submit the location, date, time, and purpose through CAAT’s UAS Portal at least three days ahead, then notify the Anti-Drone Centre.

Routine flights are limited to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 90 meters (300 feet); other hours require approval.

Check current restrictions, including 9-kilometer airport zones, using Thailand’s restricted airspace overview before takeoff.

Drone Rules in Thailand: Registration and No-Fly Zones

Thailand’s drone rules involve separate registrations, insurance, and flight approval. The exact requirements depend on the aircraft and where you plan to fly, so check current official guidance before each trip.

Why most camera drones need both NBTC and CAAT registration

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) registers drone ownership and radio-frequency use. Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) registers the aircraft and operator and issues the required pilot certificate. Completing one agency’s process does not satisfy the other’s requirements.

CAAT registration applies to drones with a camera or recording device, drones weighing over 2 kg and under 25 kg, and all drones over 25 kg. Since the camera rule includes small consumer models, many lightweight camera drones need CAAT registration too. Check the Thai government’s drone guidance for tourists for current registration instructions.

Registration also differs from flight permission. Registering your drone and operator does not automatically clear a flight in a particular place or at a particular time. You may need to submit a flight request through CAAT’s UAS Portal and follow separate notification requirements. Check those steps before setting a flight date, especially if you plan to fly near restricted airspace.

The insurance and basic eligibility rules to know

Operators need third-party liability insurance with at least ฿1,000,000 in coverage. The policy can come from Thailand or another country, but insurance does not replace NBTC or CAAT registration, and it does not grant flight approval.

Foreign visitors should follow the same Thai requirements before operating a drone. Recreational use does not create an exemption, and registration in another country does not replace Thai registration. Before flying, confirm the rules for your drone, the planned location, and the flight date with the relevant Thai authorities.

How to Register a Drone in Thailand and Request Flight Approval

Plan the paperwork before your trip, then request permission for each flight separately. NBTC and CAAT registration cover the drone and operator; neither one automatically approves a flight at a specific place or time.

Register ownership and radio use with NBTC

Register your drone with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which handles ownership and radio use. The cited visitor guidance gives owners 30 days after entering Thailand or buying a drone in Thailand to register. It says this applies even if you don’t plan to fly.

Use NBTC’s online registration system, and confirm the current process and deadline directly with NBTC before relying on the 30-day period. Build in time to complete this step rather than leaving it until the end of your trip.

Register the operator and drone through CAAT’s UAS Portal

Next, register the operator and aircraft with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). Since June 30, 2025, CAAT registration has been handled through the UAS Portal. Create an account, verify your identity with a one-time password, then submit the required operator and drone documents.

Tourist guidance says visitors need a Thai SIM card to begin the portal process after arrival. Arrange access to one and gather your documents early, since completing registration does not clear a particular flight. For more detail on the separate registration steps, see the Thai tourist drone guidance.

Submit flight details and make required notifications

For each planned flight, the 2026 tourist guidance calls for submitting the location, date, time, and purpose through the UAS Portal at least three days ahead. Give yourself more time if your plans are still changing or you need to resolve a document issue.

After CAAT approves a flight, notify the Metropolitan Police Bureau Anti-Drone Centre before takeoff. The published contact is antidrone.police@gmail.com; confirm the current details when you prepare your request. As the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s updated flight guidance explains, submitting a request is not the same as receiving approval. Wait for confirmation, and follow the approved details before flying.

Where You Can Fly, and the Limits Every Pilot Must Follow

A scenic beach, quiet field, or open stretch of countryside can still fall inside restricted airspace. Check the exact location and date before each flight, since temporary notices can change where drones may operate.

Check airports, military areas, government sites, and local restrictions

Without prior approval, don’t fly within 9 km (5 nautical miles) of an airport or airfield. Thailand’s 2026 guidance identifies designated airports and airstrips, so check the current official list and airspace information rather than assuming every location follows the same map. The 2026 Thailand drone rules guide provides additional detail on restricted areas.

Flights near military zones, government buildings, hospitals, urban areas, or gatherings are also restricted unless authorized. Check Thailand’s Aeronautical Information Publication for listed restricted locations. The 2026 guidance also identifies controlled districts in border provinces and energy-sensitive areas, but these should not be treated as a permanent map. Confirm the current notice for your planned place and date. For one example of restrictions near a military base, see Korat’s 9-kilometer drone flight ban.

Follow the altitude, distance, visibility, and time rules

The general maximum altitude is 90 m (300 ft), and you must keep your drone within visual line of sight. Maintain at least 30 m from people and property with a drone under 2 kg, or 50 m with a drone from 2 kg to 25 kg.

The 2026 time guidance allows routine flights from 06:00 to 18:00. Flights from 04:01 to 05:59 or 18:01 to 24:00 require prior approval through the UAS Portal, while flights from 00:01 to 04:00 are prohibited. Other government guidance describes daylight flying as the general rule. Check the latest direction for your flight and get written approval where required.

Get permission before flying over people or on private property

You can’t fly over urban areas or gatherings without authorization. Ask the relevant property owner and authority before flying at resorts, beaches, or other managed sites. Owner permission does not override CAAT rules or airspace restrictions, so confirm both before takeoff.

Avoid Fines With a Simple Preflight Check

Make the same checks before every flight, whether you’re a visitor or a resident. A registered drone can still violate a rule if the flight location, time, or approval has changed.

Confirm the place, date, and approvals before every flight

Use this checklist shortly before takeoff:

Confirm that the drone and operator have both NBTC and CAAT registration, and that your required pilot certificate is current.

Check that third-party liability insurance meets the ฿1 million minimum.

Verify that CAAT approved the flight details, including the location, date, time, and purpose. Then make the required Anti-Drone Centre notification before flying.

Confirm the permitted hours and the 90-meter altitude limit. Check whether the location falls within 9 kilometers of an airport or airfield.

Review location-specific restrictions, including limits near military or government sites, gatherings, and parks. For park rules, see Thailand drone permits for natural areas.

Check CAAT notices and the UAS Portal again shortly before flying. Temporary orders can replace older maps or notices, so a location that was clear when you planned the trip may be restricted on your flight date.

Know the penalties for unregistered equipment and unsafe flights

The penalties depend on the violation. UK travel advice cites an NBTC penalty for an unregistered drone of up to ฿100,000, up to five years in prison, or both. Separately, Thailand’s 2026 tourist guidance says violating flight restrictions can bring up to ฿40,000, up to one year in prison, or both. The Thailand drone rules guide summarizes these stated penalties.

These figures are not a complete list of possible legal consequences. Authorities may apply other provisions depending on the conduct and circumstances, so check current Thai law and official guidance before flying. When in doubt, pause the flight and confirm the latest requirements with CAAT.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few situations need extra checking beyond the standard registration and flight-approval steps. Confirm local rules before you pack your drone or plan a flight.

Can I fly a drone in a Thai national park?

A park may set stricter rules than Thailand’s national aviation requirements, and a CAAT flight approval may not give you permission to take off inside the park. Contact park management and CAAT before the flight; for context, see these rules for Thailand’s protected natural areas.

Can I use a drone for paid work in Thailand?

Don’t assume recreational registration or a flight approval covers paid filming, surveying, or other commercial work. Describe the work to CAAT and the relevant local authority, then confirm whether you need additional permissions before accepting the job.

Can I bring a drone battery on my flight to Thailand?

Airline and aviation rules can depend on a lithium battery’s watt-hour rating and whether it’s installed in the drone or packed as a spare. Check your airline’s current carry-on and battery requirements before departure, and review IATA’s lithium battery travel guidance.

Does a foreign drone or pilot registration count in Thailand?

Don’t assume registration from another country replaces Thai registration or flight approvals. Complete the Thai requirements, then confirm your eligibility and required documents with the official agencies before operating the drone.

Can I fly near a beach, hotel, or crowded tourist site?

A popular destination isn’t automatically an approved flight area. Check the airspace and local rules, avoid prohibited flights over crowds, and obtain any required site permission and official approval before takeoff.

What should I do if a map and a notice show different rules?

Follow the latest official notice and confirm your planned location and date with CAAT or the UAS Portal. Temporary restrictions can apply only to certain places and dates, so an older map or travel blog may not reflect the rules for your flight.