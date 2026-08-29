Chiang Rai’s Protected Forests and Community Forestry

Chiang Rai’s forests include national parks, national reserved forests, forest parks, and community-managed woodlands. Together, these areas protect wildlife habitat, keep streams and rivers cleaner, support farming and forest-based livelihoods, and store carbon that helps reduce climate risks. The province’s forest conservation and green economy are closely tied to one another.

The legal difference between these forests matters when you visit, work, or plan conservation projects. State-protected sites such as Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park follow government conservation rules, while registered community forests are generally located outside protected areas and operate under a community management plan approved through Thailand’s forestry system. Mae Lao and Mae Kok show how forest reserves can also connect watershed protection with wildlife management, including the Mae Lao Wildlife Breeding Station.

Understanding these categories helps you see why local participation doesn’t replace state protection, and why both are needed. Next, we’ll look at how each system works across Chiang Rai and what it means for people living near these forests.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai’s national parks, wildlife areas, forest parks, and reserved forests protect watersheds, habitats, and local livelihoods.

Thailand’s 2019 Community Forest Act gives registered communities a legal role in managing forests outside protected areas.

The Department of National Parks manages national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, while the Royal Forest Department oversees reserved forests.

Community forestry works best when residents help plan monitoring, restoration, fire prevention, and sustainable resource use.

Chiang Rai’s Doi Tung forest restoration project shows how conservation can support local livelihoods, a benefit also documented by the FAO’s community forestry research.

Chiang Rai’s Protected Forest Reserves and Community Forestry Programs

Chiang Rai’s forest system combines strict protected areas with forests managed for local use. These categories overlap across watersheds, so a village may depend on a community forest near a reserve or national park boundary. Understanding the difference helps explain who makes decisions and which rules apply.

How the forest categories differ

National parks protect important landscapes, wildlife habitat, water sources, and scenic areas. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) manages sites such as Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park. Phu Chi Fa is also officially listed as a national park, although some local references still call it a forest park.

National reserved forests are state forest areas outside the national park system. The Royal Forest Department (RFD) manages this category, which includes areas identified locally as the Doi Nang Non National Forest Reserve, Mae Lao Left Forest Reserve, and Mae Kok Right Forest Reserve. Boundary names can vary between maps and administrative records, so official notices remain the best reference.

Forest parks protect smaller natural areas and recreation sites under DNP oversight. Doi Phra Baht is commonly identified with Chiang Rai’s forest park network, while nearby reserved forest boundaries may also appear in local conservation plans.

Where community forestry fits

Registered community forests are generally outside national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and other protected forest areas. Under Thailand’s Community Forest Act B.E. 2562, local communities can help manage these forests through agreed plans covering restoration, fire prevention, monitoring, and sustainable resource use.

The RFD connects community forests with the wider reserved-forest system, while DNP manages adjoining parks and wildlife areas. That overlap matters during Thailand’s dry season, when fires cross administrative boundaries. Chiang Rai’s forest fire prevention budget supports work by both agencies, including firebreaks and forest protection. Community patrols can then provide local knowledge that government teams cannot gather from distant offices.

The Forest Areas That Show Chiang Rai’s Conservation Story

Chiang Rai’s protected forests are more than scenic destinations. They protect upland watersheds, hold soil on steep slopes, and provide habitat that supports farming communities downstream. Each site also shows a different balance between public access, wildlife protection, and local use.

Caves, watersheds, and controlled tourism

Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non is a cave and watershed landscape near Mae Sai. Forested slopes collect rain, feed local streams, and reduce erosion around the limestone mountain system. Tourism follows strict controls because flooding, narrow passages, and difficult rescues make unrestricted entry unsafe.

Visitors may access the front area under park rules, while deeper chambers require booking, small guided groups, safety checks, and suitable conditions. The park also closes during some high-risk periods. Check the latest Chiang Rai national parks’ rainy-season closure before planning a visit. General visitor information is also available through this Tham Luang forest park guide.

Reserve forests and smaller park areas

The Mae Lao and Mae Kok reserve forests protect habitat across important upland catchments. They also support the wider conservation network around the Mae Lao Wildlife Breeding Station, where wildlife protection depends on connected forest rather than an isolated facility. Healthy cover shelters animals while tree roots stabilize slopes above farms and waterways.

Chiang Rai’s smaller forest parks add other forms of protection and recreation. Commonly named sites include:

Phu Chi Fa , a high mountain area known for its border viewpoint and sunrise access.

, a high mountain area known for its border viewpoint and sunrise access. Doi Phra Baht , a forested area near Chiang Rai with recreation and conservation interests.

, a forested area near Chiang Rai with recreation and conservation interests. Namtok Khun Nam Yab , centered on forest streams and a waterfall setting.

, centered on forest streams and a waterfall setting. Phaya Phiphak, a highland area where forests protect slopes and wildlife habitat.

Names, facilities, legal designations, and access rules can vary between local usage and formal records. Before traveling, confirm current conditions with the responsible park or forest office, especially during fire season, heavy rain, or temporary security closures.

Fast Facts & Costs for Visitors and Community Forest Applicants

The rules differ depending on whether you’re entering a protected site or applying to manage a community forest. The figures below provide a practical starting point, but confirm current requirements and prices before making plans.

Community forest application facts

Thailand’s Community Forest Act B.E. 2562 (2019) gives eligible local groups a formal management role. A five-year management plan must guide the proposed forest’s protection and use.

Topic Verified detail Why it matters Community Forest Act B.E. 2562, enacted in 2019 It provides the legal basis for community forest management. Minimum group size At least 50 adults, each aged 18 or older A small informal group cannot apply alone. Local residence Members must have lived in the local forest area for at least five years The rule prioritizes established local communities. Initial review The local forestry office has 10 days for its first review Applicants should prepare complete documents from the start. Site inspection Officials should visit the site and check boundaries within 45 days Accurate maps and clear boundaries help prevent disputes. Public notice The proposed area must be announced for at least 30 days Residents and other stakeholders have time to submit objections. Management plan The plan must include conservation, use, and rehabilitation zones Each area needs a defined purpose before approval.

A successful application still depends on land status, evidence, maps, and the relevant forestry office’s review. The plan also operates on a five-year cycle, so communities need to maintain records and update their approach when renewal is due.

Tham Luang visitor costs

Tham Luang Chamber 1 is free to enter and extends about 200 meters. Access to Chambers 2 and 3 costs 950 baht for Thai citizens and 1,500 baht for foreign visitors. Visitors must book at least seven days ahead, with groups limited to 10 people.

Fees and access rules can change because of weather, safety, staffing, or conservation needs. Check current Tham Luang visitor information before traveling. General national park fees vary by park class, so don’t assume a standard charge for every site.

How Community Forestry Works Under Thai Law

Thailand’s Community Forest Act B.E. 2562, which took effect in 2019, gives eligible communities a formal role in managing forests outside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The system treats conservation as a shared responsibility, not as private ownership or unrestricted public access.

Community committees and government oversight

A local community begins by holding a public meeting, selecting representatives, and forming a community forest management committee. The committee organizes patrols, coordinates restoration, records forest use, and applies the rules agreed by community members.

The community must submit a mapped boundary, member list, objectives, and written management plan. Forestry officials then survey the proposed site. The provincial committee publishes the boundary and proposal for public review for at least 30 days, allowing affected residents to raise objections.

The Royal Forest Department’s community forestry system keeps final oversight. A provincial committee reviews applications, approves management plans, monitors results, and can cancel recognition when serious violations occur. The local committee also reports its work to the authorities each year.

A registered community forest gives residents management duties and defined rights, while the state retains control over the forest’s legal status.

What the management plan controls

The management plan turns broad conservation goals into daily rules. It usually divides the forest into areas for:

Strict conservation and watershed protection.

Limited collection or other permitted community use.

Reforestation and restoration.

Firebreaks, seasonal fire prevention, and patrol routes.

Harvesting limits, monitoring methods, and benefit sharing.

Local knowledge helps identify springs, wildlife areas, old paths, fire-prone slopes, and plants that need protection. However, members must follow the approved plan rather than remove resources whenever they choose. Non-members may enter for education, recreation, or limited forest-product collection only under applicable rules.

This distinction matters in Chiang Rai, where land-use disputes can arise even after a forest receives official recognition, as shown by the Pong Phrabat community forest dispute. National parks and wildlife sanctuaries follow stricter conservation laws, so community forestry rights under the 2019 Act generally don’t extend inside those protected areas.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Community Forest in Chiang Rai

Registering a community forest requires organized local support, clear records, and cooperation with Thailand’s forestry authorities. The process below follows the Community Forest Act B.E. 2562 (2019), but applicants should confirm current forms and offices with the Chiang Rai forest authority before filing.

1. Gather eligible community members

Bring together at least 50 adults aged 18 or older who live in the same district as the proposed forest. Each person should have lived in the local area for at least five years. The forest must be outside a protected forest area, and the community must be able to care for it.

2. Select representatives and a committee

Hold a community meeting and record the decision in writing. Members should appoint representatives to submit the request, then select a community forest management committee to oversee patrols, restoration, fire prevention, permitted use, and reporting.

3. Prepare the application documents

The request should include the community’s objectives, member list, committee names, and a short history of the community. Add a rough boundary map and a five-year management plan that identifies conservation, permitted-use, and rehabilitation areas. The Community Forestry in Thailand guide provides useful background for organizing this package.

4. Submit the request

File the request with the Provincial Community Forest Committee, or with the office or person it designates. Where required, applicants may begin through the provincial governor’s office. Ask for a receipt and confirm which Chiang Rai office will coordinate the review.

5. Complete the initial review

The local Forest Resource Management Office reviews the request and supporting evidence within 10 days of receiving the documents. Missing signatures, unclear membership records, or incomplete maps can delay progress, so check the package before submission.

6. Support the site inspection and public notice

Within 45 days, the Forest Resource Management Office should inspect the site, confirm the boundaries, and prepare an official map. The Provincial Community Forest Committee then posts the proposal at provincial, district, and subdistrict offices for at least 30 days. During that period, affected people can file objections.

7. Obtain final approval and publication

After considering the review and objections, the Provincial Community Forest Committee approves or rejects the proposal and management plan. Approved documents go to the Royal Forest Department director general for final approval. The registration takes effect after publication in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.

These timelines are statutory guideposts, not a promise of completion. Confirm the current process, forms, responsible offices, and document requirements with Chiang Rai’s Forest Resource Management Office.

Local Conservation Work, Livelihoods, and the Threats Forests Face

Community forestry succeeds when local rules turn conservation into daily work. Residents can patrol boundaries, maintain firebreaks, restore native trees, protect springs, and report illegal clearing. These tasks also build trust because people help decide how the forest is used.

Practical conservation that supports local livelihoods

A workable community forest management plan should set clear limits for collecting mushrooms, bamboo shoots, medicinal plants, honey, fuelwood, and other non-timber forest products. Seasonal permits, household limits, no-take zones, and shared records help protect supplies while keeping access fair for residents.

Income can support conservation directly. In northern Thailand, communities have used earnings from bamboo shoots and honey to buy firebreak tools, pay patrol costs, and provide food for firefighters. Native tree planting also protects slopes and streams. Chiang Rai youth and volunteers have built check dams and restored watershed areas, helping retain moisture during the dry season. The community-led watershed conservation program shows how local education can connect forest care with practical water management.

Wildlife monitoring adds another layer. Residents can record tracks, camera-trap sightings, nesting areas, and seasonal changes, then share the data with forestry and park officials. These observations help protect habitat without treating communities as outsiders. Carefully planned nature walks, local guiding, homestays, and cultural activities can also create small incomes. Chiang Rai’s community-led green tourism model works best when visitor numbers, waste, routes, and water use remain under local rules.

Pressures that require coordinated action

Seasonal wildfire and PM2.5 smoke remain major threats. Chiang Rai’s reported 2026 forest-fire budget reached 36.42 million baht, including 8.61 million baht for the Royal Forest Department, with funds covering fire control, firebreaks, and field operations. Regular patrols, early warnings, safe burning rules, and fast reporting matter because fires can cross village, reserve, and park boundaries. The province’s wildfire and air-pollution crisis affects health as well as forests.

Other pressures include land-use disputes, expanding roads, new infrastructure, unmanaged tourism, and habitat fragmentation. A reported waste-disposal proposal involving about 15 rai, 6 ngan, and 23 square wah of reserved forest shows how competing land demands can affect nearby villages. That proposal does not mean every reserved forest faces the same project, but it shows why transparent consultation, boundary checks, water safeguards, and fair local access must accompany conservation decisions.

Local Tips and Common Mistakes to Avoid

Forest access in Chiang Rai depends on the site’s legal status, current weather, and local rules. Before you visit or propose a community project, confirm who manages the area and what activities are allowed.

Advice for visitors

First, check whether you are entering a national park, forest park, national reserved forest, or registered community forest. Each category may have a different office, fee system, access policy, and camping rule. Contact the responsible park or forestry office before traveling, rather than relying on an old social media post.

Ask about:

Seasonal closures, flooding, fire bans, and trail conditions.

Guide requirements, booking windows, entry limits, and payment methods.

Road access, transport arrangements, toilets, and emergency contacts.

Conditions can change quickly during the burning and rainy seasons. Air quality often becomes a serious concern from late January through April, while heavy rain can make cave routes, streams, and steep trails unsafe. Carry cash for rural areas, wear proper shoes, bring water, and follow every instruction from guards or local guides.

Avoid collecting plants, feeding wildlife, leaving marked trails, lighting fires, or leaving litter. A scenic forest is not automatically open for camping. The province’s community forest firebreak patrols show why even a small fire can create risks beyond one campsite.

Advice for community groups

Community groups should map boundaries with neighboring households and the relevant forestry office before preparing an application. Unclear maps, weak attendance records, missing public notice, and incomplete meeting minutes can cause disputes or delay approval.

A useful management plan should explain who may collect forest products, when collection is allowed, how benefits are shared, and who records violations. It also needs practical measures for fire prevention, restoration, patrols, and emergency reporting.

Residents should invite affected villages, Indigenous and ethnic communities, farmers, and land users into discussions early. Respect local knowledge and cultural practices without turning them into tourist displays. Clear consent, fair access, and accurate records give community forestry a stronger foundation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chiang Rai’s forest rules depend on the site’s legal category, local management plan, and current conditions. These answers cover practical questions that often remain after learning how protected and community forests work.

Can visitors enter a registered community forest?

Usually, yes, but entry isn’t automatically open to everyone. Community committees may limit access during fire season, protect water sources, require a local guide, or close areas used for restoration and wildlife monitoring. Contact the village committee before visiting, and follow local rules on camping, photography, collecting plants, and starting fires.

Can a community forest generate carbon credits?

It can, when the project meets Thailand’s carbon-market requirements and follows an approved monitoring plan. Current Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization records include community forestry projects in Thoeng and Wiang Chiang Rung, with estimated reductions of 4,964 and 957 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Revenue may support patrols, restoration, equipment, or participating households, but registration doesn’t guarantee payment.

Who should report illegal clearing or a forest fire?

Report an immediate fire or safety threat to local emergency services, then notify the responsible forest office, park office, village leader, or subdistrict authority. Give clear directions, nearby landmarks, photos if safe, and the approximate fire size. During Chiang Rai’s dry season, follow seasonal burning restrictions because smoke from agricultural plots can spread into protected forests.

Can a community forest be created inside a national park?

The Community Forest Act generally applies to forest areas outside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. A community may still work with park officials on fire prevention, education, or restoration, but that cooperation doesn’t create community management rights inside a protected area. Check the official boundary before proposing a project.

Where can applicants verify current community forest rules?

Start with the Chiang Rai forestry office responsible for the proposed site and ask for current forms, maps, and contact details. Thailand’s legal framework is summarized in this Community Forest Act assessment, but local officials must confirm site-specific requirements. Boundaries, land status, and approval procedures should be verified before community members invest time or money.