Chiang Rai Police Recieves 18 Thai Deported From Laos

CHIANG RAI – Thai Immigration police received 18 deported citizens from Laos on November 2, 2026, following a major crackdown on regional telecom fraud. Immigration officials at the Chiang Saen border crossing processed the group, which consisted of 12 men and six women.

These individuals faced charges in Laos related to call center operations, digital scamming, and illegal border crossing. The deportation marks another significant step in the ongoing battle against transnational cybercrime networks operating across Southeast Asia.

Key Takeaways

Laos deported 18 Thai nationals involved in illegal call center scams back to Thailand on November 2.

Border officials seized multiple computers and mobile phones during the standard national referral screening process.

One deported individual was immediately arrested on an active warrant for computer fraud and public deception.

Cross-Border Cooperation Targets Call Center Scams

The transfer took place at the 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai. This coordinated effort involved the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane and local police forces from Bokeo Province in Laos.

Senior immigration officials, including Pol. Col. Pattarapong Inwanna, oversaw the handover and initiated the National Referral Mechanism. This thorough screening process helps authorities determine if deported individuals are victims of international human trafficking rings.

After careful evaluation, officers concluded that none of the 18 suspects showed signs of being trafficking victims. Furthermore, authorities confiscated 10 computers and 12 mobile phones from the group for digital forensic investigation.

During questioning, the suspects admitted they illegally crossed natural borders into Laos to find employment. They claimed they were lured by social media advertisements promising high-paying jobs with free housing and meals.

Immigration Bureau Issues Strong Warning to Job Seekers

While processing the deportees, investigators discovered that one suspect had an active and serious criminal arrest warrant. This individual was wanted for colluding to commit fraud and entering false data into computer systems to deceive others.

Police immediately detained this suspect and handed them over to local investigators for further legal action. Meanwhile, the remaining 17 individuals are currently being processed according to standard immigration and legal procedures.

Scam compounds in neighboring countries have become a pressing issue for law enforcement agencies throughout the ASEAN region. Criminal syndicates frequently exploit digital platforms to recruit unsuspecting workers, pulling them into complex financial fraud schemes.

The Thai government has repeatedly launched awareness campaigns to combat this growing threat, working closely with international partners. In light of this event, the Thai Immigration Bureau has issued a stern warning to all citizens seeking work abroad.

Officials urge the public to be extremely cautious of online job advertisements offering unusually high salaries and perfect benefits. Many of these seemingly perfect opportunities are actually traps set by dangerous transnational criminal syndicates.

Victims often find themselves forced into illegal labor, physically assaulted, or facing severe criminal charges in foreign countries. Therefore, job seekers must thoroughly verify employers and specific job details before deciding to travel across international borders.

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