Can you fly a drone in Chiang Rai? Yes, but a scenic flight over northern Thailand requires more than a charged battery and a clear takeoff spot. Flying Drones in Chiang Rai means meeting Thailand’s registration rules, submitting flight details ahead of time, and following strict safety limits.

This guide reflects official guidance available in September 2026. Check for temporary restrictions before every flight, especially near Chiang Rai International Airport, temples, national parks, border areas, crowds, and places affected by smoke or wildfire conditions.

Key Takeaways

Every drone needs NBTC registration, including lightweight recreational models.

Camera drones and several other categories also require CAAT registration.

Submit your planned flight through the CAAT UAS Portal at least three days ahead.

Normal flight hours are 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a 90-meter ceiling.

Stay clear of airports, crowds, temples, protected areas, and security-sensitive locations without approval.

Flying Drones in Chiang Rai: Rules and Regulations

Thailand regulates drone use through the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The NBTC covers the radio transmitter, while CAAT handles aviation registration and operating approval.

All drones require NBTC registration. CAAT registration also applies to camera-equipped drones, drones weighing over 2 kilograms and under 25 kilograms, and drones above 25 kilograms. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s updated drone guide confirms that visitors must follow these national rules before operating.

Current guidance limits routine flights to 90 meters, or 300 feet, above ground level. You must keep the aircraft under safe control, avoid crowds, and respect restricted airspace. For broader context, review Thailand’s latest drone rules.

Do Camera Drones and DJI Mini Models Need Registration?

A DJI Mini, DJI Neo, or another small camera drone isn’t exempt because it weighs less than 250 grams. If it carries a camera, it falls within the CAAT registration categories listed in current visitor guidance.

NBTC registration covers the drone’s radio-frequency equipment. CAAT registration covers the aircraft and, where required, the pilot or operator. Tourists follow the same applicable process as Thai residents, so don’t assume a short trip or a lightweight drone removes those obligations.

Where and When Can You Legally Fly?

Normal operations run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Current published guidance says flights from 4:01 a.m. to 5:59 a.m., and from 6:01 p.m. to midnight, require prior approval through the CAAT UAS Portal. Flights from 12:01 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. are prohibited.

Keep well clear of people. Guidance also calls for at least 30 meters of separation for drones under 2 kilograms and 50 meters for drones weighing 2 to 25 kilograms. Before launch, check current CAAT notices, local security instructions, and temporary restrictions related to events or emergencies.

Fast Facts and Costs for Drone Pilots in Chiang Rai

Use this as a planning reference, then confirm your details with NBTC and CAAT before applying.

Rule or requirement Current detail What the pilot should do NBTC registration Required for all drones Register the radio transmitter before flying CAAT registration Required for camera drones, drones over 2 kg, and all drones over 25 kg Complete the applicable aircraft and operator process Flight submission Submit at least three days before flight File area, dates, times, altitude, and purpose Normal flight hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Seek approval for hours outside the normal window Maximum altitude 90 meters, or 300 feet Use a lower limit where local rules require it Airport buffer 9 kilometers, or 5 nautical miles Obtain required approval before planning nearby flights NBTC fee Listed as 214 baht Confirm the current amount directly with NBTC Insurance and penalties Terms and figures can change Check the latest CAAT, NBTC, and legal notices

The table provides a starting point, but a completed registration doesn’t grant automatic access to every takeoff location.

Registration Fees, Insurance, and Possible Penalties

The listed NBTC registration fee is 214 baht. However, payment methods and administrative instructions can change, so confirm the amount through NBTC before you travel or submit an application.

CAAT registration fees, approval charges, insurance requirements, and penalties require a current official check. Insurance documentation may be needed during the CAAT process. Keep English-language proof of coverage ready if requested.

Don’t rely on old travel blogs for fine amounts or possible criminal penalties. Unauthorized flights can bring enforcement action, equipment issues, fines, or criminal consequences. Use current CAAT, NBTC, and Thai government notices for the legal position that applies on your flight date.

How to Register and Submit a Chiang Rai Drone Flight

Start early. A three-day submission rule leaves little room for missing documents, corrections, or a planned flight during a public holiday.

Gather your passport or identification details, drone make and model, serial number, ownership information, camera details, and pilot contact information. Register the drone’s radio equipment with NBTC through its current registration process. Save the registration number and confirmation documents. Create an account on the CAAT UAS Portal and complete the required drone and operator registrations. A practical Thailand drone registration overview can help you understand the usual paperwork, but official CAAT instructions control your application. Enter your planned flight details at least three days before departure. Include dates, times, launch and landing points, route, requested altitude, operating area, and flight purpose. Report the flight to the Anti-Drone Centre, Metropolitan Police Bureau, by email at [email protected], using the current instructions for your submission. Before takeoff, check that approvals remain valid. Review insurance documents, battery condition, weather, visibility, airspace notices, and any new local restrictions.

Registration does not guarantee permission at a sensitive site. Airports, temples, parks, government facilities, and border locations may require separate authorization.

Documents and Details to Prepare Before Applying

Applications move more smoothly when the details match across every form. Use the same spelling for your name, drone model, serial number, and contact information.

Prepare your planned dates and times, exact launch and landing points, route, altitude, and purpose of flight. Include insurance confirmation if CAAT asks for it. Save digital copies on your phone, and carry printed copies if you expect to fly far from reliable mobile service.

What to Check on the Day of the Flight

Conditions can change after you receive approval. Review CAAT notices, airport restrictions, local instructions, public events, and security alerts before leaving your accommodation.

Chiang Rai’s weather also matters. Rain, low clouds, strong winds, haze, and wildfire smoke can reduce visibility and make a safe flight impossible. Border-area conditions can change quickly, so treat a previous approval as a plan, not permission to ignore a new restriction.

Local Tips and Common Mistakes to Avoid in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai International Airport, also called Mae Fah Luang Airport, needs special attention. Current guidance cites a 9-kilometer, or 5-nautical-mile, no-fly buffer around airports and temporary airfields unless you have prior approval. Don’t estimate distance by sight or rely on a hotel map.

Seek permission before flying near Wat Rong Khun, Wat Rong Suea Ten, other temples, popular viewpoints, markets, private homes, national parks, wildlife areas, military sites, government buildings, hospitals, or police facilities. Temple rules can vary by day, ceremony, and crowd level. The local Chiang Rai temple etiquette guide also covers modest dress, quiet behavior, and photography limits around worshippers.

Chiang Rai borders Laos and Myanmar, so treat border districts as security-sensitive areas. Check local instructions before bringing a drone to the Golden Triangle or other northern viewpoints.

Permission from a temple, hotel, or landowner does not replace aviation, airport, or security approval.

Common errors include registering after a flight, treating a Mini drone as exempt, flying above people, ignoring the airport buffer, operating at night without approval, and relying on an old flight authorization.

Safer Alternatives When a Location Is Restricted

Move to an open area outside the restricted zone if it is legal and safe to do so. Ask the landowner or site manager for written permission when the location is privately managed or culturally sensitive.

A licensed local drone operator may already understand the permit process and local conditions. Ground-level video can also capture a temple, hillside, or market without disturbing visitors or putting an aircraft over people.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can tourists fly drones in Chiang Rai?

Tourists can fly only after meeting the same applicable NBTC and CAAT requirements as other operators. A tourist visa or short stay does not create an exemption, so submit flight details before your planned date.

Can I fly a drone near Chiang Rai International Airport?

Current safety guidance cites a 9-kilometer, or 5-nautical-mile, buffer around airports and temporary airfields. Do not rely on visual estimates. Confirm your exact location and any required permission with the relevant aviation authority before planning the flight.

Do I need permission to fly over the White Temple or Blue Temple?

National registration does not guarantee permission at Wat Rong Khun or Wat Rong Suea Ten. Contact the site manager first, follow photography rules, avoid worshippers and crowds, and comply with any closure or staff instruction.

How high can a drone fly in Chiang Rai?

The current maximum altitude is 90 meters, or 300 feet. A lower limit may apply near airports, security-sensitive places, temples, or other managed sites, so follow the most restrictive rule.

How far in advance should I submit a drone flight?

Submit flight details through the CAAT UAS Portal at least three days before the planned operation. Report the flight to the Anti-Drone Centre as required, and allow extra time for corrections, holidays, site permission, or requests for more information.

What happens if I fly without registration or approval?

Unauthorized drone operations can trigger enforcement action, fines, equipment problems, or criminal penalties. Confirm current consequences through official CAAT, NBTC, and Thai government notices because legal details can change.