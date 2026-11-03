Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Chiang Rai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse

CHIANG MAI – A violent street fight between rival teenage gangs in Chiang Mai ended in tragedy late on Halloween night. A young female nurse assistant was fatally struck by a speeding pickup truck while rushing to aid a wounded victim.

Police investigators revealed updated security camera footage and confirmed the primary driver has been taken into custody. Furthermore, officers have identified nearly forty youths involved in the altercation and plan to press formal charges.

Key Takeaways

  • Tragic Bystander Death: A 20-year-old Myanmar national was arrested for running over a female healthcare worker who stopped to provide medical help.
  • Mass Legal Crackdown: Authorities have identified approximately 40 gang members across both rival factions and will present them before provincial court judges.
  • Bail Opposition: Mae Ping Police announced strict opposition to bail for all primary suspects due to public safety risks and weapons charges.

Midnight Escalation Near Don Chan Intersection

The clash erupted during the late hours of October 31 along the busy main road near the Don Chan intersection in Tha Sala subdistrict. Eyewitness reports indicate that rival youth groups exchanged gunfire, threw dangerous projectiles, and chased each other through moving traffic.

Amid the chaotic street violence, an innocent bystander who worked as a certified nurse assistant stepped forward to treat an injured teenager on the roadside. Tragically, an oncoming pickup truck involved in the high-speed pursuit rammed directly into her, inflicting fatal injuries at the scene.

Regional media coverage by MGR Online confirmed that municipal surveillance cameras recorded the chaotic gathering of youths moments before the fatal collision occurred. Although captured from a distance, the recorded visual files provided essential forensic leads that helped detectives track down fleeing vehicles.

Police Apprehend Driver and Target Gang Members

Police Colonel Yanaphon Phatthanachai, superintendent of Mae Ping Police Station, announced that officers detained the primary driver without incident. Authorities formally identified the suspect as Natiphat Lungchai, a 20-year-old Myanmar national, following compelling physical evidence and eyewitness testimony.

Investigators established that roughly twenty active participants made up each rival faction during the street warfare. Consequently, regional task forces tracked down the suspects to deliver immediate summonses and register formal criminal allegations against every identified member.

Judicial procedures are moving quickly as provincial investigators prepare comprehensive case files for Chiang Mai Provincial Court. Detectives affirmed that police will formally oppose bail for the detained suspects given the reckless endangerment of community members.

While defendants retain a statutory right to petition for temporary release, presiding judges will hold complete discretion regarding custody determinations. Community advocates continue to demand stricter nighttime enforcement and preventive measures to dismantle juvenile street gangs across Chiang Mai.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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