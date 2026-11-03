Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai’s Black Temple Manager Sacked Over Missing Funds

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Baandam Museum, Black House, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI — The director of the renowned Baandam Museum (Black Temple) has sacked the site’s general manager following serious financial questions. This decisive termination comes after weeks of unanswered questions regarding the handling of local charity donations.

Dr. Doytibet Duchanee took firm action after internal deadlines passed without any financial clarification. The museum leadership emphasized that public trust and ethical standards must remain uncompromised at all times.

Key Takeaways

  • Baandam Museum officially dismissed its general manager on November 1 after 30 days of unanswered financial inquiries.
  • The former manager concurrently served as the president of a local emergency rescue charity foundation operating on site.
  • Dr. Doytibet Duchanee ordered full forensic audits and pledged immediate legal action against any confirmed wrongdoing.

Unanswered Inquiries Spark Executive Termination

Trouble surfaced when reports suggested that rescue charity executives withdrew substantial sums without providing proper financial statements. Consequently, Dr. Doytibet resigned from his board role at the rescue charity to demand an independent investigation.

The museum administration issued a formal notice on October 1 demanding transparent accounting records. Although officials initially granted a seven-day deadline and later extended it to 18 days, the manager failed to respond.

By the time a full month had elapsed, leadership received no documentation regarding the foundation funds. As a direct result, the cultural institution terminated the manager’s employment contract effective November 1.

Protecting a Half-Century Cultural Heritage

Donation collection boxes for the rescue group had stood on museum premises for over a decade. Visitors from around the world frequently contributed cash to support regional first-responder and disaster-relief operations.

However, rumors of unverified personal withdrawals threatened the hard-won integrity of the estate. The dismissed manager had already stepped down from his foundation presidency in late October to allow an external review.

An interim vice president stepped in to manage the charity while financial investigators examine past ledgers. In the meantime, museum authorities have launched their own rigorous verification of historic collection box revenues.

Dr. Doytibet affirmed that the 50-year legacy of his late father, national artist Thawan Duchanee, cannot be tarnished. He pledged complete cooperation with law enforcement agencies and fiscal regulators to trace all historic cash flows.

Every single baht contributed by generous citizens must be fully accounted for under state transparency guidelines. If formal audits uncover concrete proof of embezzlement, museum leaders will file immediate criminal charges without exception.

Trending News:

Best Hidden Temples in Chiang Rai (Quiet Spots Most Visitors Miss)

Chiang Rai Temples 2026: Famous Temples, Ancient Temples and Temple Routes

Mae Sai Flood Threat: Choked Waterway Sparks Fears as Demolition Plans Stall
Chiang Rai Residents Urge PM to Tackle Arsenic Contamination in Rivers
Chiang Rai Police Investigate Mysterious Forest Shooting in Ban Du
Chiang Rai’s Coffee Crops Threatened By Deadly Long-Horned Beetle
Update: Deadly Family Shooting in Chiang Rai, 2 Dead, 2 Wounded
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Tragedy
Next Article Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Network Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Networks
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

PLA Purge Hollows Out China’s Military Command
PLA Purge Hollows Out China’s Military Command
China
Thai Police Arrest Singaporeans For Human Trafficking
Thai Police Arrest Singaporeans For Human Trafficking
Crime
drones farming thailand
Thailand Drone Rules: Registration and No-Fly Zones
Tech
Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Network
Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Networks
Crime
Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead
Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Tragedy
Thailand News
Chiang Rai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse
Chiang Mai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse
Chiang Mai News
Chiang Rai Immigration scammers
Chiang Rai Police Recieves 18 Thai Deported From Laos
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Honors Late Canadian Cave Diver Eric Brown
Chiang Rai Mourns Death of Tham Luang Cave Diver Eric Brown
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Checkpoint Bust Yields 1 Million Meth Pills
Chiang Rai Checkpoint Bust Yields 1 Million Meth Pills
Chiang Rai News
How GEO Works in AI Search
How GEO Works in AI Search: From Questions to Citations
AI

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google