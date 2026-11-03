Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Networks

BANGKOK – Cyber Police have arrested five key suspects connected to two major international scam networks. The operations caused more than 8 million baht in losses to local victims.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau confirmed the raids during a formal press briefing in Nonthaburi. Investigators dismantled rings targeting college students and online investors.

Key Takeaways

Cyber Police arrested five members across two major scam rings responsible for stealing over 8 million baht.

Criminal networks converted stolen cash into physical gold bullion to launder funds directly to bosses in China.

Targeted scams included predatory fake police calls to students and an olive tree investment reward scheme.

The first case involved an aggressive call center gang impersonating state authorities to extort money. Swindlers threatened a university student with false charges, forcing her to transfer over 2 million baht.

Investigators executed search warrants at residences in Bang Bua Thong and arrested female suspect Aphiwan, 33. Officers also captured 47-year-old accomplice Thanpisit inside a nearby condominium unit.

Police discovered that cash runners withdrew stolen funds immediately and converted them into precious metals. The gangs frequently use physical gold to hide audit trails before sending wealth to overseas handlers.

Fake Olive Tree Discounts and Phony Returns

The second operation crushed a deceptive social media scam targeting garden enthusiasts and high-yield investors. Con artists lured a female victim in Hua Hin with special discount vouchers for luxury olive trees.

Victims were subsequently manipulated into completing digital reward tasks that promised guaranteed cash rebates. Unfortunately, the victim kept transferring more funds, ultimately suffering a total loss exceeding 6 million baht.

Following an investigation by Royal Thai Police detectives, the Nonthaburi Provincial Court issued six arrest warrants. Police tracked down and caught three suspects across Nonthaburi, Nakhon Sawan, and neighboring provinces.

National Crackdown Yields Significant Seizures

Authorities emphasized that mule account operators face harsh criminal penalties alongside lead ringleaders. Each participant who handles cash withdrawals or buys gold faces severe charges of money laundering and fraud.

During recent nationwide sweeps, cyber officers resolved 223 digital crime cases and apprehended 216 offenders. Police teams also seized more than 16.43 million baht worth of criminal assets during these missions.

In addition, detectives cracked down on online gambling rings, arresting 89 people and impounding 32.19 million baht. Authorities continue working with international partners to trace cross-border wire transfers and prevent further fraudulent activities.

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