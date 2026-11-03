Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai’s Singha Park Offers 4-Year Scholarships

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Chiang Rai's Singha Park Offers 4-Year Scholarships

CHIANG RAI – High school seniors across Chiang Rai province now have an incredible opportunity to completely secure their academic future without experiencing any financial stress. Singha Park Chiang Rai is officially launching its highly anticipated annual scholarship program for the twelfth consecutive year in a row. This life-changing educational initiative provides fully funded, four-year university degrees for deserving local students who show great academic promise.

The most remarkable feature of this generous educational grant is that it comes with absolutely zero strings attached for the successful recipients. Students never have to repay the funds, nor are they required to work for the company after they finally graduate from college. Eligible candidates must hurry and submit their comprehensive applications before the strict deadline officially closes on November 20, 2026.

Key Takeaways:

  • Singha Park Chiang Rai is offering fully funded, four-year bachelor’s degree scholarships to eligible local high school and vocational students.
  • The generous grant requires absolutely no financial repayment or post-graduation employment commitments from any of the successful student applicants.
  • Interested students must submit their complete applications by November 20, 2026, and they must plan to attend specific local universities.

Empowering Northern Thailand’s Youth

This long-standing educational program specifically targets ambitious local youth who consistently demonstrate strong academic performance and excellent personal conduct. Singha Park Chiang Rai genuinely wants to support dedicated students who possess the raw potential to comfortably thrive in a higher education environment. The socially responsible company has proudly maintained this vital community support initiative for well over a decade to uplift the province.

Through this direct admission process, successful applicants will securely guarantee a spot at one of two highly respected local academic institutions. Students can choose to complete their bachelor’s degree at either Mae Fah Luang University or the equally prestigious Chiang Rai Rajabhat University. The comprehensive scholarship explicitly covers all tuition fees for the entire four-year curriculum, permanently removing major financial barriers for families.

To successfully qualify for this fantastic chance, applicants must currently attend a recognized high school or vocational college located within Chiang Rai. The geographical eligibility requirement broadly covers eligible students living across all eighteen distinct districts within this beautiful northern Thai province. Eligible individuals must be finishing their final year of high school or happily completing their third year of vocational certificate training.

Fostering Long-Term Community Growth

Beyond simply showcasing excellent school grades, the scholarship selection committee actively seeks motivated candidates who genuinely want to uplift their local communities. A crucial requirement is the student’s heartfelt intention to thoughtfully use their newly acquired university knowledge to positively develop their beloved hometown. Additionally, every single applicant must successfully pass a specific English language proficiency test mandated by the official scholarship program organizers.

This annual funding program serves as a critical stepping stone for ambitious young people actively pursuing higher education in Northern Thailand. It consistently offers a vital lifeline for highly capable students who might otherwise struggle to afford the constantly rising costs of a university degree. Ultimately, this consistent corporate effort gracefully helps cultivate a highly skilled, well-educated workforce that will immensely benefit Chiang Rai province for generations.

Time is rapidly running out for interested students to properly take advantage of this exceptional higher education grant before the window closes. The final deadline is firmly set for November 20, 2026, so prospective applicants really need to prepare their necessary documents immediately. For further information, eager students should quickly check the Singha Park Chiang Rai Youth Club Facebook page.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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