Redditor’s Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral

This wonky earworm is re-entering public consciousness a little more than a decade after it was first heard thanks to a Redditor’s admission on a popular subreddit known as TIFU, or “Today I Fucked Up”, in which he admitted that he had fucked up.

The user, u/TylerLife, quickly went viral after he revealed that his girlfriend disapproved of the song “Cbat” on a sex playlist he used.

“I “I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me that she hates that song, it’s a good love song with a nice rhythm, why has it taken her so long to tell me that she hates it?

I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways.”