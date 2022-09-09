Connect with us

Redditor's Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral
Redditor’s Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral

(CTN News) _ Redditors  Due to the emergence of electronic subgenres, such as dubstep and trap, rave culture has undergone a radical change in 2011.

Highlighter colors, binge drinking, and tank tops with slogans like “party with sluts” became inescapable elements of youth culture.

Hudson Mohawke’s “Cbat” went against this shift – raves in the 90s and early aughts were all about escape, not laser-guided, self-destructive hedonism.

This wonky earworm is re-entering public consciousness a little more than a decade after it was first heard thanks to a Redditor’s admission on a popular subreddit known as TIFU, or “Today I Fucked Up”, in which he admitted that he had fucked up.

The user, u/TylerLife, quickly went viral after he revealed that his girlfriend disapproved of the song “Cbat” on a sex playlist he used.

“I “I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me that she hates that song, it’s a good love song with a nice rhythm, why has it taken her so long to tell me that she hates it?

I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways.”

 “I usually bust to this song and find it devastating that she hates it,” Redditor wrote at the end of the post.

Cbat was soon Redditor incorporated into a number of TikToks, which quickly sparked a trend that poked fun at the absurdity of the situation in a sarcastic manner.

Almost 100,000 videos have been made using the tune as of the time of this writing.

Speaking to NBC, Hudson Mohawke acknowledged the resurgence of “Cbat” and said that, while he personally would not have put it on a sex playlist, he did not judge.

How old is the average Redditor?

Age: 45% are between the ages of 18 and 29, though users between 30–49 also represent a significant chunk (40%) of the Reddit audience. Education: 46% of Reddit app users have a college degree or higher, while 40% have a high school degree.

