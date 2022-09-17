Apple Watch Owners Are Warned Not To Update To WatchOS 9 Due to a Bug

(CTN News) _ Music lovers and Apple Watch users beware: Updating to WatchOS 9 will break Spotify streaming.

On Monday, Apple released WatchOS 9, the latest software for its Apple Watch.

The new software offers several improvements, including four new watch faces, expanded metrics in the workout app, a redesigned compass app, and enhanced sleep features.

However, the streaming company warned that there may be a bug in the update that affects Spotify’s audio quality.

Users have been receiving emails from Spotify since the release warning them not to update their phones to the newest operating system for Apple Watch.

In response to a request for comment from Insider, Spotify said in a statement:

“Apple Watch OS 9 introduces a bug that may result in Spotify streaming not functioning on the Apple Watch.

We encourage Spotify users to not install the WatchOS 9 update until Apple implements a fix.”

It appears that Spotify streams normally on a minute before things begin to deteriorate.

According to MacRumors, the ticker on the progress bar continues to move forward, but the audio no longer plays.

According to the site, the issue persists whether the device is connected to wifi or cellular data.

Spotify has advised users who have already downloaded.

The latest operating system and are experiencing streaming issues to download content to their Apple Watch and listen offline, or to stream content from their smartphones.

