Connect with us

Tech

Apple Watch Owners Are Warned Not To Update To WatchOS 9 Due to a Bug
Advertisement

Tech

Meta Share Price Plunged 14% this Week, Reaching A Pandemic Low

Tech

CULTIC Chapter One Launches On October 13 For PC

Tech

Graphics Cards With The Latest Technology

Tech

How to Delete Duplicate Photos On iOS 16: Step-by-Step Guide

Gaming Tech

WotLK Classic: What Can We Do To Remove "You're Infected Debuff" In Zombie Invasion Event

Tech

Challenges and Benefits Of Cloud Testing

Business Tech

How to Determine Whether Your Business Needs a Digital Revolution

Tech

How To Remove TikTok Filters From Your Videos

Tech

Fortnite Will Be a Tie-in to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC

Tech

5 Tips to Take Proper Care Of Your Data Cables

Tech

Seeing Capcom At Tokyo Game Show 2022: What to Expect

Tech

Why UX is So Important for a Complete Web Design

Tech

Chrysler 300C's 485-HP Swan Song: The 2023 Model

Tech

Hp; If You Buy The Wrong Printer Ink, HP Will Compensate You

Tech

New Community Chats for Facebook and Messenger

Tech

Apple has Just Released iOS 16 For Your iPhone: Download NOW!

Tech

How to Use Grammarly in Google Docs: Step-By-Step Guide

Tech

Twitter Begins Rolling Out Podcasts To Blue Subscribers

Tech

Zoom Team Chat, Is The One Of Those Product Which Is Newly Announced By Zoom 

Tech

Apple Watch Owners Are Warned Not To Update To WatchOS 9 Due to a Bug

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Apple Watch Owners Are Warned Not To Update To WatchOS 9 Due to a Bug

(CTN News) _ Music lovers and Apple Watch users beware: Updating to WatchOS 9 will break Spotify streaming.

On Monday, Apple released WatchOS 9, the latest software for its Apple Watch.

The new software offers several improvements, including four new watch faces, expanded metrics in the workout app, a redesigned compass app, and enhanced sleep features.

However, the streaming company warned that there may be a bug in the update that affects Spotify’s audio quality.

Users have been receiving emails from Spotify since the release warning them not to update their phones to the newest operating system for Apple Watch.

In response to a request for comment from Insider, Spotify said in a statement:

“Apple Watch OS 9 introduces a bug that may result in Spotify streaming not functioning on the Apple Watch.

We encourage Spotify users to not install the WatchOS 9 update until Apple implements a fix.”

It appears that Spotify streams normally on a minute before things begin to deteriorate.

According to MacRumors, the ticker on the progress bar continues to move forward, but the audio no longer plays.

According to the site, the issue persists whether the device is connected to wifi or cellular data.

Spotify has advised users who have already downloaded.

The latest operating system and are experiencing streaming issues to download content to their Apple Watch and listen offline, or to stream content from their smartphones.

SEE Also:

Graphics Cards With The Latest Technology

How To Remove TikTok Filters From Your Videos

Zoom Suffers a Brief Outage
Related Topics:
Continue Reading