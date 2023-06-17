Chrome Also Breaks With Windows 11 KB5027231

(CTN News) – As part of this month’s Patch Tuesday, the Windows 11 22H2 KB5027231 cumulative update also breaks Google Chrome on systems with Cisco and WatchGuard EDR and antivirus solutions installed.

Windows administrators and users have reported problems launching the web browser after installing the KB5027231 Windows 11 update on Wednesday, according to BleepingComputer.

Despite the fact that uninstalling the buggy Windows 11 update should resolve the issue, Windows administrators who have attempted to do so report that it is impossible via WSUS due to a “catastrophic error.”

A Windows administrator informed us, “I have rolled out KB5027231 to a number of users, and Chrome has broken everywhere. When I try to rollback through WSUS, I am notified that there is a catastrophic error in the Event Viewer and WSUS indicates that I cannot rollback.”

It has already been confirmed that this known issue affects customers of Malwarebytes’ anti-malware products due to an issue with the anti-exploit module. Affected users are advised to disable Google Chrome’s protection as a result of this issue.

Malwarebytes reported that Microsoft’s KB5027231 update caused a conflict between Google and exploit protection on June 13, 2023.

While impacted users will not see Google Chrome’s interface after attempting to open the app, the process is running in the background but will not load the user interface as a result of the conflict.

Chrome is not launching for Cisco and WatchGuard users as well

It has also been reported that WatchGuard and Cisco Secure Endpoint users are not able to launch Google Chrome after deploying the June 2023 Patch Tuesday cumulative updates as of Wednesday.

A few thousand devices have been deployed with Secure Endpoint 8.1.7, and we have been receiving a lot of reports this morning that Google Chrome is not showing on the screen after being opened,” said one administrator.

As a result of some trial and error, I have discovered that killing Secure Endpoint or uninstalling Secure Endpoint will allow Chrome to reopen.”

According to user reports, Cisco Secure Endpoint’s Exploit Prevention engine is also responsible for blocking the launch of a web browser.

According to WatchGuard personnel, KB5027231 prevents Google Chrome from opening on Windows 11 if anti-exploit protection is enabled in the company’s Endpoint Security software.

It is recommended that Cisco and WatchGuard customers disable anti-exploit protection in their security software’s settings or set Chrome as their default web browser under Settings > Select Default Browser.

Users who experience this issue may also be able to resolve it by setting Google Chrome as their default browser.

In contacting Microsoft and Cisco for more information regarding this issue, BleepingComputer was unable to obtain a comment.

