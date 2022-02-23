Slack Confirms It’s Down For Some Users, Says It’s Working On a Fix

On Tuesday morning, February 22nd, 2022, thousands of Slack users reported problems with their virtual workspaces.

The company earlier tweeted that all issues with the platform have been resolved for users.

Many people have taken to Twitter to report Slack is still down for them. So far, we know the following…

USERS REPORT THEIR SLACK IS STILL IS DOWN

There are many users across the world who have complained that their workspaces don’t load on a mobile or desktop app or browser.

Users have complained about new messages loading slowly or not being able to send or receive them at all.

Still having issues, especially when loading threads or sending/receiving messages, a Twitter user said. “Happening in multiple workspaces. Mobile and desktop.”

“Slack does not work, threads do not open and messages are not sent in the channel,” wrote another one.

Someone else tweeted: “Still seeing issues for some of the channels, not all of them.”

“Does not seem fully resolved from over here. What info can we share to help troubleshoot?” asked another user.

SLACK TWEETED ISSUE WAS RESOLVED

At approximately 9:25 am ET on Tuesday, Slack’s status page reported that the platform was “not loading for some users.”

“We’re looking into why some users aren’t being able to access Slack. Our team is investigating the cause and will provide more information as soon as possible,” the company wrote in a statement.

Slack tweeted a couple of hours ago that they have fully resolved all platform issues.

Slack Status tweeted earlier that the issue has been resolved and all customers should now be able to connect and send messages again. “We’re very sorry for the disruption. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Keep an eye on Slack Status for more updates while the ongoing issue is being resolved.

On Twitter, Status acknowledged the issue and wrote: “We apologize for the disruption and hope to be back to normal shortly.”. We’re digging into the problem with the highest priority. We truly appreciate your patience.”

