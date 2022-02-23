5 Vegan Foods to Get a Glowing Skin

Right from teenagers to 60-year-olds, men, women, trans, vegan or non-vegan everybody loves to have glowing skin that’s healthy from within. Yes, a skincare routine is all fine but when you glow from within, it makes you feel good.

But most people think that after turning to vegan vitamins, there aren’t many options to achieve that healthy glow from the inside. To burst that myth, here are some options that you should definitely check out.

1. Walnuts

At the top of the list, we have walnuts. All nuts are known for their health benefits but walnuts are by far the best for healthy, glowing-looking skin. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

These fatty acids help to give an even skin tone and add structure to the cell membrane. It also drives toxins out of the skin cells, which will always have clear-looking, healthy skin.

The easiest way to eat this is by putting a few pieces in your regular oats (breakfast) or by packing some in your lunchbox (besides your main meal).

2. Beetroot

Want to get those Korean-inspired pink cheeks and lips? Then, include more beetroot in your diet. This vegetable is rich in iron, phosphorus, and protein which helps to clear out toxins from the blood and improves blood circulation on your face.

Consequently, the skin starts feeling plumper. The vitamin C content in beetroot gives shine and controls hyperpigmentation. Also, the antioxidants prevent the skin from drying too fast and have reversible effects on skin ageing. What’s more magical than this?

The best way to consume this vegetable is by juicing it and drinking it before or after your breakfast.

3. Spinach

It was only after researching, I could come to a conclusion that this leafy green vegetable is just not good for the eyes, it’s great for the skin too. I’ll tell you how.

Spinach, especially baby spinach are very rich sources of protein, iron, vitamin A, vitamin B, and Vitamin C, wherein vitamin A helps to improve the skin tone, and vitamin C repairs the skin cells making it more radiant.

Vit B improves skin texture and treats various skin-related disorders. And the best part? You can include this vegetable in any meal. You can even toss some baby spinach in a salad with a good dressing and you are good. But my favourite one includes cooking it with an omelette and keeping it inside toasted bread. Just perfect!

4. Chocolate

Now you have a damn good reason to indulge more in chocolate. Yes, that is right, because chocolate is one of the healthy options to get healthy-looking, glowing skin. But make sure that it should be dark chocolate because it has more cacao content than the diluted sugar milk ones.

The darker the chocolate, the higher the cacao content which means the better impact on your skin. It helps in better skin rejuvenation, more collagen production, and repairs damaged cells. That makes it good for the mouth and for the body, isn’t it?

5. Carrot

Another vegan food that gives a nourishing glow on your skin is the “all-time available in the pantry vegetable”. Carrots. The antioxidants present in carrots can help you get clearer and supple skin.

Beta-carotene in carrots gets converted to vitami A which helps in cell rejuvenation and makes your face appear fresher and younger. The best way to eat this is by making a juice or by putting it as a salad after you finish your meals.

6. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are not only a great vegetable for weight loss, but they are also a great choice for getting glowing skin. It is 90% water which means it provides extreme hydration to the skin. Use it as a drink or put it on as a face mask, either way, your skin will thank you.

It will leave your skin supple, clear, and glowing. Cucumbers also help in reducing inflammation, redness and keep your skin hydrated from the inside. It is a great one to go for in the summers, to feel that freshness all over.

7. Avocado

Is there anything for which avocado is not the solution? I don’t think so. The superfood is known for various health benefits and now it’s making its mark for skincare lovers.

Avocado is filled with beta carotene and lutein which makes the skin soft and supple, so, keep eating the avocado toast my friends, because that’s what is going to get that “glow” on you for the day.

Well, I am definitely going to make a glass of juice for me after this… and you?

An Ultimate Guide For Using Tonic Water

What is the nature of Water by Viktor Schauberger?

TRT Therapy: FAscinating Facts and FAQs

Dr. Paul Farmer, A Global Health Champion Has Died at 62