Rumored Xiaomi Pad 6 Specs

(CTN News) – China’s tech goliath, Xiaomi Pad 6, is not favored in the tablet segment and doesn’t imitate the fact that Xiaomi is behind its competitors when it comes to tablet devices.

As part of its tablet segment, Xiaomi announced its Xiaomi Pad 5 series in August 2021 under the banner of the company’s tablet line-up.

As a successor to Xiaomi Pad 5, the Xiaomi Pad series will be the brand’s first step towards a new journey. This is as the brand looks to explore a more modern direction.

It is on the island of Xiaomiui that the information sails off. Metal armor is capable of grabbing it, which should not come as a surprise.

It has been revealed by Xiaomiui that the tablets will have the codenames Pipa and Liuqin.

There is a possibility that these codenames will be wrapped off as the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, as predicted by the report.

There is a rumor that Xiaomi will launch the 6 series of tablets in the early part of 2023. In case the situation does not unfold as planned, the project may have to be postponed to another period of time.

Xiaomi has seeded some ideas about what the Xiaomi Pad 6 series will look like in the farmlands.

What are you waiting for? Let’s take a look at what you need to know about the Xiaomi Pad 6 series tablets and how they work.

Here are the specifications for Xiaomi’s Pad 6 (PIPA) that have been leaked

As the name of the device suggests, it will jump to the front of the line as the successor of last year’s Pad 5, a device that also debuted in the Indian market a few months ago after making its debut in the U.S.

According to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Further, Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi Pad 6 will debut in the country before making its way into other countries around the world with model number M82.

There are a few things that we can expect from the forthcoming Xiaomi 6 in terms of its 120Hz refresh rate display.

The specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro (Liuqin) have been leaked

As far as the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro’s processor is concerned, it’s built to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. This would make the tablet one of the flashing tablets available on the market today.

The handset is likely to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 1880 x 2880 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There is speculation that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro may come with a quad-speaker setup and a dual-camera setup on the back. Xiaomi will be releasing the M81 when it leaves the house.

