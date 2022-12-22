Realme 9 Pro And 9i 5G Get Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0, X7 Max Goes Open Beta

(CTN News) – In India, Realme has released the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update for its smartphones, the Realme 9i 5G and the Realme 9 Pro.

By the end of December, the service will be available to 15 percent of the total number of handset users. It will expand to a broader group by the end of the year.

It is reported that the Realme UI 4.0 update for the 9 Pro has firmware version RMX3471_11.C.08, which is likely a typo.

It is highly recommended that if you are a Realme 9i 5G user, then make sure your smartphone is running the latest firmware with version RMX3612_11.C.04 in order to receive the Realme UI 4.0 update.

It is recommended that you use RMX3471_11.A.47, RMX3471_11.A.45, RMX3471_11.A.43, or RMX3471_11.A.41, whichever one is appropriate for your Realme 9 Pro.

It should be noted that the Realme UI 4.0 update for the Realme 9i 5G and the Realme 9 Pro has the same changelog.

For more details, you can take a look at the screenshot below, and you can check out our review of Realme 9 Pro UI 4.0 by clicking here.

Aside from releasing the Realme UI 4.0 update to the Realme 9 Pro 5G and 9 Pro, Realme has also announced an open beta program for the Realme UI 4.0 update to the Realme X7 Max in India, which only a few months ago received the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 stable update.

It is possible to install Realme UI 4.0 beta on your Realme X7 Max by navigating to the third source link below if you are interested in doing so.

You should, however, bear in mind that beta builds may contain bugs that can hamper your user experience, so it is best to keep them away from your primary smartphone for now.

Is Realme 9 Pro a 5G phone?

The realme 9 Pro lets you have two 5G SIM cards running simultaneously. 5G connectivity also means you can download your favorite movies or music at lightning-fast speeds.

