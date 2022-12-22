EZCast Pocket Will Be At CES 2023 With a Portable Wireless Display Dongle

(CTN News) – At CES 2023, EZCast will showcase a range of new and updated wireless display products, including the EZCast Pocket, the EZCast Pro Quattro Pod T02+, and the EZCast Ultra.

Attend CES 2023 with EZCast

The dates are January 5-8, 2023

Expo location: Venetian

Booth number: 50268

Sign up for an EZCast visit

Portable wireless display dongle with USB-C and HDMI ports is now available from EZCast Pocket

EZCast Pocket is a portable wireless display transmitter and receiver kit that lets users share and view streaming media services, photos and apps on a much larger screen wirelessly. Plug and play without installing apps or connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

EZCast Pocket connects to laptops or mobile devices that support DisplayPort Alt Mode via USB-C, or via HDMI for PCs, Android TV or IPTV boxes, and Blu-ray players via HDMI. By wirelessly controlling the presentation, mirroring the presentation, and extending a display, you can become a pro at video conferencing.

A brand-new EZCast Pro QuadroPod T02+ with HDMI connectivity

A plug-and-play dongle, the EZCast Pro QuadroPod T02+ connects easily to any office laptop or mobile device without the need for software installation. Using up to four transmitters, it securely transmits the display wirelessly with 1-to-many multicasting as well as 4-to-1 split screen.

A document view camera can be accessed via HDMI via the QuattroPod T02+, allowing anyone in the room or remotely to present. All major UC platforms are supported, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

A peer-to-peer AirPlay mode has been added to EZCast Ultra

By using the built-in Peer-to-Peer AirPlay feature on the EZCast Ultra, you can mirror the screen of an iPhone, iPad or MacBook without a Wi-Fi connection.

On a big screen, you can watch videos, listen to music, and more. Switch to Peer-to-Peer Air Play mode by pressing the button once on the EZCast Ultra.

The USB-C ecosystem embraces wireless display devices

EZCast Pocket will demonstrate its USB-C ecosystem devices (such as tablets, laptops, and Android phones) that support DisplayPort Alt Mode, as well as its Twin X universal screen mirroring and extending solution, and its Beam J4a portable projector.

Streaming Full HD displays takes just one click and requires no configuration. Additionally, the Beam J4A is an Android-powered portable projector with an integrated battery that can stream media for up to four hours.

EZCast Catch U: Become an expert game streamer

EZCast Pocket software supports simultaneous live and standalone video recording with a PC or laptop and a gaming console, such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox One.

You can simply add commentary to the gameplay through the headset using 4K60 HDMI low-latency pass-through. Recording to USB storage and displaying at 1080p are with just one click.

SEE ALSO:

Star Wars Accessories For Samsung Phones And Wearables

LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040