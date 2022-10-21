‘Pillars of Creation’ Captured In New Detail By James Webb Space Telescope

(CTN News) – A highly detailed image of the Pillars of Creation was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a vista of three towers constructed from interstellar dust and gas.

An iconic image of this area Pillars of Creation had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth.

The area gets its name from the eerie columns of dust and gas that are brewing new stars.

As the Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, of the Webb telescope, viewed through dusty plumes of the region, astronomers discovered more tiny stars radiating bright red light.

The European Space Agency’s news release explains that newly formed protostars steal the show. It is thought that new stars form when knots of sufficient mass form within the pillars of Creation gas and dust, collapsing under their own gravity and slowly heating up.

As a result of Hubble’s first image of the region in the 1990s, astronomers have returned to the site several times since then. In 2014, Hubble captured its own follow-up image of the Pillars of Creation distinctive area of star birth, as did the ESA William Herschel Telescope.

Researchers gain new insights into the region with every new instrument they use, according to the ESA. There are wavy lines along the edges of the pillars that look like lava.

Stars of the Pillars of Creation are still forming when these ejections occur.

Occasionally, young stars shoot out jets that interact with clouds of material, such as these thick pillars of gas and dust,” according to a news release.

It reads, “This can also result in bow shocks, which can produce wavy patterns much like the ones formed by a boat as it moves through water.”. They are estimated to be no older than a few hundred thousand years old, and are expected to last millions of years.

