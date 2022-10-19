Halloween Event For Destiny 2 Is Here, As Well As a New Gundam-Style Armor

(CTN News) – Destiny 2; As someone who does not have the technical skill and resources needed to create a Gundam-style Super Sentai suit for myself, I will be happy to settle for a video game that will allow me to give my characters one in the form of a suit.

The made-up Halloween event in Destiny 2 is back for the month, and it also brings some off-brand Gundam cosplay with it, so it’s going to be a fun time for me.

This year’s Festival of the Lost isn’t just Destiny 2 goofy Halloween celebration. It’s also the debut of three all-new armor sets that won a fan competition last spring.

These armor sets are now available for purchase in the game. Therefore, a Gundam-style armor was constructed for the Festival launch trailer, which is pretty cool and the focus of the video.

Sadly, the armor is not a giveaway, but can be obtained from the Eververse store within the game itself.

The gems can be purchased for a price of 1,500 Silver (Destiny 2’s premium currency purchased with real money – about $15 worth), or 6,000 Bright Dust, a substantial amount of the game’s free in-game currency.

So, unless you’ve been carefully saving up your Dust, you’re going to have to shell out some cash to be able to buy these looks. This is unless you’ve saved up carefully.

However, other than that, the Festival is pretty similar to last year’s – players will don silly makeshift masks as they traverse through the “haunted sectors” that add ghosts and ghouls to some of the game’s existing mini-dungeons in Lost Sector.

If you wear the mask, you will be rewarded with candy. Once the candy has been collected, it can be exchanged for in-game goodies.

As was the case last year, a new weapon will also be introduced during the festival: the Mechabre sniper rifle.

Do you get it? It’s because of mechs. As well as Halloween. That’s right, mechabre! Not a terrible pun.

As with most seasonal events, players Destiny 2 are able to kick off the festival by checking out their Event card in the Quests tab in-game, and then redeeming candy with Eva Levante in The Tower to kick off the celebration.

This year’s Festival of the Lost will be held from Oct. 18 to Nov. 8.

