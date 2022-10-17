Connect with us

Tech

Ranked Play In Modern Warfare 2: Release Date, Ranks, And More
Advertisement

Tech

Silent Hill Franchise Will Be Updated On October 19 By Konami

Tech

10 New Technologies Impacting People's Daily Lives Over the Next Five Years

Tech

How to See Apple Music Replay 2022? Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

Elon Musk is Being Investigated by Federal Authorities, Twitter Says in Court Filing

Tech

Scorn Act 1: How To Get The Arm And Unlock The Door

Tech

Guide to Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day

Tech

The Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Has Been Revealed

Tech

Indie Game Norco Has Been Postponed Indefinitely For PS5, PS4

Tech

In Scorn, There Are Several Ways To Heal

Tech

Is Scorn Exclusive To Xbox?

Learning Tech

Virtual Numbers: What Are They For?

Tech

Google Chrome And Android Versions Of The Password-Killer Tool Are Available

Tech

World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Pre-Patch Event Is Ready For Testing

Tech

Why Do You Need CDN for Your Website?

Tech

Top 10 Avatar Maker to Make Free Avatars Online

Tech

Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir

Tech

Android Studio For Beginners: A Step-by-Step Guide

Gaming Tech

Casino Technology and Apps

Tech

6 Benefits Convert PDF to Word for Your Business

Tech

Ranked Play In Modern Warfare 2: Release Date, Ranks, And More

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Ranked Play In Modern Warfare 2: Release Date, Ranks, And More

(CTN News) – With Modern Warfare 2 release fast approaching, fans are eager to learn more about Ranked mode. Any upcoming Call of Duty game means clamor for information about modes.

Multiplayer and a Campaign are pretty safe bets, but Zombies, Spec Ops, and Ranked Play aren’t.

Competitive CoD fans want to know everything about Ranked mode. Here’s everything we know about Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2.

Is there ranked play in Modern Warfare 2? 

We expect Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer to have a Ranked mode. After launch, it should be available.

While most CODs have a Ranked mode of some kind, some only get a Call of Duty League playlist, while others, like Vanguard, don’t get one for months.

Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t talked about it, but leaks suggest there will be one.

What’s the release date for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play? 

There’s no word on when Modern Warfare 2 will get it. We only have the “shortly after launch” detail, and there’s no explanation.

Ranks and modes of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

More leaks have revealed the Ranked mode since then.

An October 14 leak by Vanguard Intel revealed the will be included. According to reports, they’re as follows, in descending order:

  • Red
  • The diamond
  • It’s platinum
  • It’s gold
  • The silver lining
  • A bronze medal

Secondly, we don’t know what game modes will be used for Ranked Play. CDL’s GM, Daniel Tsay, quickly denied Domination (note that Ranked Play tends to reflect CDL rules).

So we’re expecting Hardpoint, Search and Destroy and one or two more modes.

Recent CDL seasons have included Control, but Infinity Ward doesn’t always include the Treyarch-developed mode, while other leaks suggest Capture the Flag will make an appearance in MW2.

SEE ALSO:

Scorn Act 1: How To Get The Arm And Unlock The Door

Silent Hill Franchise Will Be Updated On October 19 By Konami

How to See Apple Music Replay 2022? Step-by-Step Guide
Related Topics:
Continue Reading