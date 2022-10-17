Ranked Play In Modern Warfare 2: Release Date, Ranks, And More

(CTN News) – With Modern Warfare 2 release fast approaching, fans are eager to learn more about Ranked mode. Any upcoming Call of Duty game means clamor for information about modes.

Multiplayer and a Campaign are pretty safe bets, but Zombies, Spec Ops, and Ranked Play aren’t.

Competitive CoD fans want to know everything about Ranked mode. Here’s everything we know about Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2.

Is there ranked play in Modern Warfare 2?

We expect Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer to have a Ranked mode. After launch, it should be available.

While most CODs have a Ranked mode of some kind, some only get a Call of Duty League playlist, while others, like Vanguard, don’t get one for months.

Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t talked about it, but leaks suggest there will be one.

What’s the release date for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play?

There’s no word on when Modern Warfare 2 will get it. We only have the “shortly after launch” detail, and there’s no explanation.

Ranks and modes of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

More leaks have revealed the Ranked mode since then.

An October 14 leak by Vanguard Intel revealed the will be included. According to reports, they’re as follows, in descending order:

Red

The diamond

It’s platinum

It’s gold

The silver lining

A bronze medal

Secondly, we don’t know what game modes will be used for Ranked Play. CDL’s GM, Daniel Tsay, quickly denied Domination (note that Ranked Play tends to reflect CDL rules).

So we’re expecting Hardpoint, Search and Destroy and one or two more modes.

Recent CDL seasons have included Control, but Infinity Ward doesn’t always include the Treyarch-developed mode, while other leaks suggest Capture the Flag will make an appearance in MW2.

SEE ALSO:

Scorn Act 1: How To Get The Arm And Unlock The Door