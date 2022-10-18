Silent Hill’s Future Will Be Revealed By Konami On October 19

(CTN News) – After almost a decade since its last Silent Hill game (excluding P.T. ), Konami is ready to reveal what’s next for the franchise.

In almost exactly ten years from the release of the last Silent Hill game (as long as you exclude P.T. ), Konami is revealing what’s next for the series.

At 5 PM ET on October 19th, the company will reveal the “latest updates” for the series.

A link to a placeholder Silent Hill website was included in a tweet announcing the showcase. Hopefully, you will be able to view the live stream there.

There appears to be at least one new game in the works. According to Video Game Chronicle, composer Akira Yamaoka and art director Masahiro Ito shared news of the upcoming stream.

Both have previously hinted that they are working on a new Hill game. Additionally, Yamaoka composed the score for the Bloober Team’s The Medium game – according to reports, the studio is currently working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 with Konami.

Additionally, Silent Hill is working on an episodic, narrative-driven series and a playable teaser for a upcoming mainline game.

This is an interactive teaser for, a planned full game from Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro. Silent Hills was canceled by Konami in 2015, and Kojima left the publisher in a contentious manner.

Except for crossovers such as Pyramid Head appearing in Dead by Daylight, the series has been dormant since then.

Meanwhile, a third Silent Hill film may be in the works. Christophe Gans, who directed and co-wrote the first film in 2006, announced this year that he had completed a script for a second film.

Also this month, Gans hinted that Konami was developing several Silent Hill games. There is a high chance that we will learn more about those very soon. I hope Konami will bring back P.T. in the future.

