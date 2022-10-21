In spite Of Billie Eilish’s New Boyfriend, Her Fans Are Not ‘Happier Than Ever’

(CTN News) – According to one writer, “Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish seen holding hands is literally the most horrible thing that’s ever happened to me. The universe is literally against me.”

Billie Eilish is apparently dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, and her fandom is pissed.

How come? Since they’ve known each other since Billie Eilish was just a teenager, it appears Rutherford is a Difficult GuyTM because of their age difference (11 years).

Rutherford, 31, and the Grammy-winner kissed outside a Studio City restaurant before leaving together in Rutherford’s Volkswagen Beetle.

This wasn’t even their first date, according to Page Six. Billie Eilish and Rutherford were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights last Friday.

Rutherford whipping a Volkswagen Beetle disturbs me, but that’s not what Billie Eilish enthusiasts are upset about.

As many longtime fans have pointed out, Rutherford has known Eilish since she was a teenager. The two have been together at least since 2017. That’s Hollywood for you!

Do you think Eilish will collaborate with Demi Lovato in the future? Let’s hope!

There has been speculation about the nature of Felton’s relationship for years, but the release of her memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard has sparked a fresh round of speculation.

Throughout the years, he admits to harboring a “secret love” for Watson and says there’s been a “spark” between them.

I have always had a secret love for Emma, though perhaps not in the way people would want to hear,” Felton wrote.

“That’s not to say there hasn’t been a spark between us. Watson, who wrote the memoir’s foreword, used the term “soulmate” to describe Felton.

“We are soulmates, and we have always had each other’s back. Watson wrote, “I know we always will.”. “It’s getting better..”.

I’ve lost count of how many times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out just once!’ I’m sure you kissed! I’m sure there was something! ” the actress and activist continued.

Watson never confirms or denies whether the two have ever touched each other’s wands after drinking too much Butterbeer, but I choose to believe they have.

As for Felton, he hasn’t done anything to quell the excitement surrounding their decades-long romance.

The memoir includes some personal photographs of the pair, and he wore socks he teased were from his former co-star during a recent promotional event for the book.

SEE ALSO:

In His Defense, Kevin Spacey Testifies in a Civil Trial

Under Olivia Wilde’s Car, Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Blocked Harry Styles From Seeing Her