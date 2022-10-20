Guinness World Records Officially Declares Monday Worst Day Of The Week

(CTN News) – Monday Worst Day Of The Week Officially Declares by The Guinness World Records.

Many people get the jitters on Monday. After a stress-free weekend, Monday brings back the grind.

There are a lot of jokes about getting to work on Monday, with social media users finding it extremely monotonous.

Guinness World Records has labelled Monday as the ‘worst day of the week’. You can blame Monday for your grumpiness now.

“Monday is officially the worst day of the week,” Guinness World Records said on Twitter.

Social media users rushed to the comments section to confirm Monday as the “worst day of the week.”

Twitter users were glad someone finally noticed. Red’s official page commented on GWR’s tweet, saying, “Took you long enough”. GWR replied, “Ikr (I know right).”

Another user said, “I take Monday off for this reason.” GWR called him “smart”. Another asked it to rename Wednesday because it sounded weird.

Influencers and celebrities keep posting content to get their followers ‘Monday Blues’ out. They also advise on life goals to their followers, like Anand Mahindra.

Until 1999, it was called The Guinness Book of Records. World records are published yearly for human feats and natural extremes.

Guinness World Records has sold 143 million copies and has offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Around the world, its adjudicators are on the ground.