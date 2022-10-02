Thailand Lifts All Entry Restrictions, Offers 45 Day Stays

Thailand will no longer require international visitors to present proof of immunization or a negative Covid test as of October 1, 2022. Travellers may now enjoy the Land of Smiles even more than before the outbreak, thanks to increased chances for extended stays.

The Center of Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Tourism Authority announced the announcement to eliminate the border restrictions in late September.

Travellers no longer need to present a Covid immunization record or evidence of a recent Covid test result to enter. One of these was required until September 3, 2022; however, as of October 1, 2022, it is now at the traveller’s discretion.

Most visitors from the United States, Europe, and Canada don’t need visas to enter the Kingdom; therefore, they are given a 30-day stay permit when they arrive.

These tourists now have permission for a 45-day stay; this was announced in August 2022. Stays have been extended from 15 to 30 days for visitors who qualify for a visa on arrival (such as those with passports from China and Mexico).

Beginning on October 1, 2022, these modifications will be in force until at least March 31, 2023.

The government has also introduced a new, extendable 10-year long-term resident visa; the government is making traveling to Thailand simpler. A digital work permit, fast-track airport service, numerous re-entries into Thailand, and other advantages are given to visa holders after acceptance.