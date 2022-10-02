How Do COVID-19 ‘Super-Dodgers’ Work?

What’s the secret to these “super-dodging” individuals? Scientists studying this question are getting closer and closer to an answer, even though the research is far from firm. Currently, they advance two theories.

Some individuals still claim they have not been infected with COVID-19, despite the virus’ constant presence over the past two and a half years.

(CTN News) _ According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 96 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States alone.

In the first place, scientists speculate that some “super-dodgers” might have caught COVID-19 unknowingly. Often, people who are infected just think they have a cold.

A lot of people don’t have any symptoms at all – no cough, no sore throat, no loss of taste or smell. Around 40 to 45 percent of those infected with the virus remained completely asymptomatic, according to one study.

Because there aren’t any severe symptoms, it might look like more people are avoiding than they are. However, this theory doesn’t address anyone who’s actually dodging COVID-19 infections.

These individuals can be identified by their antibodies. Any individual who has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus responsible for COVID-19 – maintains measurable levels of antibodies for some number of months following the treatment.

Approximately 60 percent of Americans possess these antibodies, meaning almost 60 percent have been exposed to the virus, according to the CDC’s most recent study.

This percentage was compiled over six months ago, but it is likely to be more significant today.

Genetic Advantage