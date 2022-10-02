Health
How Do COVID-19 ‘Super-Dodgers’ Work?
(CTN News) _ According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 96 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States alone.
Some individuals still claim they have not been infected with COVID-19, despite the virus’ constant presence over the past two and a half years.
What’s the secret to these “super-dodging” individuals? Scientists studying this question are getting closer and closer to an answer, even though the research is far from firm. Currently, they advance two theories.
Asymptomatic Artifice
Because there aren’t any severe symptoms, it might look like more people are avoiding than they are. However, this theory doesn’t address anyone who’s actually dodging COVID-19 infections.
These individuals can be identified by their antibodies. Any individual who has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus responsible for COVID-19 – maintains measurable levels of antibodies for some number of months following the treatment.
Approximately 60 percent of Americans possess these antibodies, meaning almost 60 percent have been exposed to the virus, according to the CDC’s most recent study.
This percentage was compiled over six months ago, but it is likely to be more significant today.
Genetic Advantage
How about the rest? Are they immune to COVID-19, and why don’t they contract it? Yes, scientists say.
Scientists have wondered whether some people have a mutation in their genes that makes them resistant to SARS-CoV-2.
It is possible to have that sort of genetic mutation. Several genes make people resistant to viruses. Variations prevent a person from producing the molecules viruses need to infect.
As a result, scientists are investigating whether COVID-19 “super-dodgers” are immune to SARS-CoV-2.
As of yet, they haven’t found any mutations that protect people from more serious symptoms.
According to one study, a single genetic mutation can prevent people from becoming infected. Those who have had any other Coronavirus, such as the common cold, are already primed to overcome COVID-19.
As a result, they may be more than eight times more likely to remain asymptomatic.
People who have already contracted a Coronavirus may also have this particular mutation by coincidence. NPR reported this month that the mutation occurs in around one in ten people.
Researchers search for mutations that completely ward off COVID-19. COVID Human Genetic Effort scientists included.
It may be possible to detect a specific mutation that renders some individuals completely resistant to infection by sequencing and analyzing the genomes of people who are still dodging COVID-19 despite “intense and repeated exposure.”
SEE ALSO:
Weight Training Should Be Combined With Another Activity
How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise at Home: 62 Proven Tips