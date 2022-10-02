McDonald’s Will Release Happy Meals For Adults That Will Include Toys

Connect with us

(CTN News) _ There is no doubt that McDonald’s is making it cool to be a kid again.

Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced a collaboration with fashion and culture brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to reimagine the iconic Happy Meal.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has been designed in the brand’s signature style to complement McDonald’s Golden Arches.

On Oct. 3, they will be available in the restaurant, through the drive-thru, via delivery, and through the McDonald’s App. There are only a few left while supplies last.

The boxes come with a Big Mac or a 10 piece Chicken Mc Nuggets Meal.

You’ll get one of four McDonald land or Cactus Buddy toys! A press release says they’re figurines.

There are four new toys included in this set: Grimace, the Ham burglar, Birdie, and the brand new Cactus Buddy.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market is going to be a unique piece of art and culture for fans. “We’re reigniting a new generation’s love for food and the brand,” said McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan.

The two companies are not just offering grown-up Happy Meals and new toys. Additionally, there is merch available.

With the McDonald’s App, you can get Cactus Plant Flea Market x t-shirts, a Grimace chair, and more for free when you buy a box.

While supplies last, the items will also be available for sale here on Oct. 3 at 11am EST.

It is important to act quickly on October 3 since the Happy Meals and merchandise are only available for a limited time.

