Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Are Free To Watch

(CTN News) – In India, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are popular video streaming services. Users can watch new movies and TV shows from both companies.

By trying out the below-mentioned idea, you can watch some content on these platforms for free. Amazon already offers users a 1-month free trial. All the information you need is here.

Free Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are free when you buy postpaid plans from Jio or Airtel.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will be available free of charge to postpaid subscribers. Since Jio and Airtel do not offer these two subscriptions to prepaid users, they will have to switch to postpaid.

The Jio plan includes free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and JioTV.

A monthly subscription includes unlimited voice calling, 100GB of data, and 100 SMS. According to the official listing on the Jio website, each of your family members will get additional 5GB data, too.

In addition to Netflix basic monthly subscriptions, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months at no extra cost, Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscriptions for 1 year, Handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack, and Wynk premium are included in the Rs 1,199 prepaid plan.

Customers can also include three regular voice connections for family members. Also included is unlimited calling, 240GB monthly data (150GB for primary connection + 30GB each for addons) with rollover facility up to 200GB. Aside from unlimited monthly calling, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day.

The cost of Netflix subscriptions in India

For Netflix, the basic plan is 149 rupees per month, the basic plan is 199 rupees, the standard plan is 499 rupees and the premium plan is 649 rupees.

As soon as you sign up for Netflix’s basic plan, you will be able to watch content on your phone, TV, laptop, and other devices.

Mobile-only subscriptions are available for Rs 149. Video quality differs between the other plans. Most people should be able to get by with the basic package because it provides HD quality.

Plans and prices for Amazon Prime Video subscriptions in India

A total of four Prime membership plans are available from Amazon. A monthly subscription costs Rs 299, and a quarterly subscription costs Rs 599. Rs 1,499 is the cost of a 12-month prime membership. The Prime Lite pack costs Rs 999 per year.

Are postpaid plans a better deal than paying separately for Netflix and Amazon?

Paying a few hundred gets you a lot. With the Jio postpaid plan of Rs 699, you get a free Netflix Basic plan worth Rs 199 as well as a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video worth Rs 1,499 as well as unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and 100GB of data for a month.

You are getting everything for a very low price with the Netflix and Amazon plans combined.

Additionally, Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, in addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as a data rollover service and many more benefits. Therefore, postpaid deals are much better and offer a great deal to avoid paying a lot.

SEE ALSO:

Using ChatGPT For English Homework Catches Students Red-Handed