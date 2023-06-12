Connect with us

Business

Subreddits To Become Private In 48-Hour Protest. Why?
Advertisement

Business

Illumina Announces CEO Transition Plan After Francis DeSouza Quits

Business

Binance to Halt USD Deposits, Withdrawals on June 13

Business

Start Of Pegasus Airlines' Biggest Summer From London Stansted

How To Business

Web Application Development Services: How To Hire One

Business

What Leads to Viral Marketing? Strategies and Tips

Business

Understanding Acceptable Employee Conduct in the Workplace

Business

Empowering Businesses with Mobile Device Management Software: A Closer Look at Airdroid Business

Business

VA Home Loans in Texas

Business

Really Cool Airlines to Stir Up Competition in Thailand

Business

Uber Expands Car-Sharing Service To North America

Business

Carvana Stock Jumps 50% After Outlook Update, Heavily Shorted

Business

Amazon Prime May Add An Ad-Supported Tier, Joining Netflix And Disney

Learning Business Tech

Web3 Jobs: Exploring Opportunities In The Decentralized Web

Business Tech

Domain Name Registration: How Does It Work? [+Popular Domain Registration Services]

Business Automotive

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit: Eligibility,Criteria & How to Claim It?

Business

The Ultimate Guide to Packing Your Belongings Safely

Business

Manufacturing Challenges You Can Overcome with the Right ERP System in 2023

Business

Stake Program At Coinbase Targeted By Alabama Securities Commission

Business

United Natural Foods, Inc. Stake Reduced By Raymond James & Associates.

Business

Subreddits To Become Private In 48-Hour Protest. Why?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Subreddits To Become Private In 48-Hour Protest. Why?

(CTN News) – Thousands of Reddit forums and communities, also called ‘subreddits’, will become inaccessible on Monday as a form of protest against the way the website is being run in an effort to silence its critics.

The definition of a subreddit is a forum or community of people on Reddit that gather together for the purpose of discussing a particular topic or subject.

The majority of Reddit’s most popular communities, such as r/videos, r/reactiongifs, r/earthporn, and r/lifeprotips, have announced plans to set themselves to private on June 12 as part of a new initiative.

The protest is primarily due to the fact that Reddit imposed new pricing for third-party developers who wish to access the APIs available on the site as part of the new pricing policy.

A number of developers have expressed concerns about how the new pricing policy will affect the viability of their services.

In contrast to other social media sites, Reddit relies on community moderation, and although a few administrators are paid to maintain the site, moderators, also known as mods, are often the ones who are keeping the site running smoothly.

By moderating the subreddit, these moderators ensure that it doesn’t become a slam dunk of irrelevant and illegal comments.

In a post announcing the protest, one of the subreddits explains that Reddit has raised its API fees to a level that will kill all third-party apps on the platform, such as Apollo and Reddit is Fun and Narwhal and BaconReader.

There will be a total of 3,489 subreddits in the blackout, including five of the ten most popular communities on the site.

There are some subreddits that intend to return after the 48-hour period, while there are other subreddits that intend to remain private indefinitely unless their concerns are resolved.

An administrator for one of these subreddits told the BBC that the protest was about a “strength in numbers” approach.

As far as Reddit is concerned, if it were just one subreddit that went private, they might intervene. But if it was half the entire website that went private, then you feel much more pressured.

In spite of the fact that this is a volunteer position, we don’t receive any financial compensation, but we still take the position very seriously, he said.

In his comments to Reddit, he said, “While we respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, we also believe we are all responsible for making sure that Reddit remains an open, accessible place for people to find community and belonging.”.

SEE ALSO:

Illumina Announces CEO Transition Plan After Francis DeSouza Quits

Binance to Halt USD Deposits, Withdrawals on June 13

Web Application Development Services: How To Hire One
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs