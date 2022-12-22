It’s Just Like That – Meta Quest 2 Gets a Performance Boost

(CTN News) – It was Neel Bedekar’s team that developed this performance Meta Quest boost. He explained how developers can take advantage of the higher GPU clock in a Twitter thread.

According to Bedekar, the 7 percent increase in GPU performance is only used if the VR app cannot achieve a stable frame rendering rate. Users can expect a slight improvement in frame rate in this case.

VR apps that run smoothly will not use higher GPU performance. To begin with, developers must load the system more.

As a result, Bedekar recommends two ways to take advantage of the GPU’s extra power. How to do it:

Render scale (eye buffer resolution) should be increased to 1.05 or 1.10. For those with remaining power, you can add more complexity to the shaders, such as higher-resolution textures.

According to Bedekar, the performance increase will only be activated by default with the next software update (version 49).

It will be necessary to press the Meta Quest 2 power button twice in a row until then. Therefore, Bedekar recommends rolling out app optimizations after the update is released.

The higher GPU clock limit will be applied system-wide, so developers won’t need to do anything to take advantage of it. For Meta Quest 2 players, this is good news.

December 21, 2022 Original article:

Despite its age, Meta Quest 2’s GPU clock has been increased, improving its performance.

The Snapdragon XR2 GPU now clocks at 525 MHz instead of 490 MHz, which increases GPU computing power by approximately 7%.

“We’re excited about the impact this improvement will bring across our app ecosystem, and early experiments strongly suggest that a 7% increase in GPU clocks will provide a better experience for both you and your app’s community,” Meta writes on its developer blog.

This announcement comes as quite a surprise and has no precedent since May 2019, when the first Meta Quest was released.

What are the implications of a higher GPU clock speed?

Higher clock rates do not necessarily mean that VR applications will run more efficiently. It is likely that Meta is addressing the developer community and not the gaming community for a reason.

In my understanding, the increased clock speed enables developers to take advantage of 7% more GPU power for their VR applications and optimize them accordingly.

This may include adding better graphics effects or enabling higher resolutions. It is also possible that they may not make any changes, and simply increase the GPU buffer for the VR application in question.

Meta indicates that developers are not required to integrate with the platform. According to Meta, as soon as the dynamic clocking system detects that your application would benefit from it, it will automatically increase the frequency.

There is a question as to whether developers must activate the additional performance for their VR apps first, or if they automatically benefit from it.

First, the improvement would not have an immediate impact on VR apps and users. It is my hope that Meta will clarify this matter as soon as possible.

There is likely to be a performance Meta Quest boost with update 49

Developers will be able to activate the performance boost automatically when they launch a VR app in the next update to Quest. According to the article, that is clear.

Focused rendering using Meta Quest Pro will also benefit from the higher GPU clock. If you have enabled dynamic focalization in your application, the increase in GPU power will automatically be incorporated into it.

Meta writes that in the event of an increase in compute demands, the GPU Meta Quest will increase its frequency first from 490 MHz to 525 MHz.

This is in order to maintain as much visual quality as possible. In other words, the GPU will not increase its focus if compute demands increase.

Developers are encouraged in the blog to optimize their VR applications for the increased GPU clocking and documentation is provided.

