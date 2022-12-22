ThinkPads With Up To 64 GB RAM And 2 TB SSDs

(CTN News) – One of the biggest ThinkPad tech events of next year is just around the corner: CES 2023. Lenovo kicked off the announcement season earlier this year, however.

There have just been a number of upgraded ThinkPad laptops announced by the company.

Lenovo has launched three brand-new ThinkPad X1 models, which include the X1 Carbon, the X1 Yoga, and the X1 Nano. These models add to the lineup of ThinkPad X1 models that already exists.

As you might expect from Lenovo, they all come with the same utilitarian design you’ve come to expect from them, and according to Lenovo, they’re also environmentally friendly.

The retail packaging for each model includes recycled magnesium and recycled aluminum. The retail packaging itself is made of bamboo and sugarcane fiber, which are also made from recycled materials.

Furthermore, they have a lot of power as well. Each model comes with the latest 12th generation Intel Core mobile processors, and you will be able to get the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage on the X1 Yoga.

A 14-inch screen is available on both the Carbon and Yoga, whereas a 13-inch screen is available on the Nano, which is smaller.

The laptops are equipped with plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, as well as a headphone jack as well.

There is no compromise when it comes to connectivity, either, as all of them support Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.2. There is even support for eSIMs and nano SIM cards as well.

It is the same difference between them that we’ve seen in previous ThinkPad models, and the differences are the same as well.

The Carbon is a laptop that comes in a standard form factor, whereas the Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a garaged pen and a form factor that is a bit more innovative.

While the Nano weighs ThinkPad just over 2 pounds, it still makes an excellent choice for those who are looking for a device that is extremely portable.

In fact, they are the ultimate portable work machines, and you will be able to purchase them beginning in April 2023.

The Nano will start at a price of $1,650, as compared to the Carbon which will be priced at $1,730, respectively. Among the models offered, Yoga, starts most expensive, starting at $1,860.

SEE ALSO:

Rumored Xiaomi Pad 6 Specs