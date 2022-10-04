Tech
5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023
(CTN News) _ League of Legends is getting ready for yet another year of updates and changes. It’s a substantial update that enters the Public Beta Environment (PBE) tomorrow, October 4.
For far too long, Jungle has been under the radar. The communication system will also be tweaked, and of course, new items will be coming soon.
You’ll know what to expect when the PBE opens tomorrow when we walk you through all the biggest changes.
This great monster has returned with new buffs and a new soul.
Slaying the Chemtech Drake on Summoner’s Rift will grant you Tenacity, Heal/Shield strength, and the new Chemtech Soul will grant you extra damage. It’s now a high-priority target.
A bunch of jungle plants and Zaunite chemicals will be upgraded for the new Chemtech-themed Rift.
- An aggressive pet with slows and bonus damage.
- Ixtali Ixmander – When broken, the tank pet provides slow resistance and tenacity.
- Ionian Cloudleaper – Boosts movement speed with a movement pet.
New players will also find the Jungle more accessible.
First, visual indicators will show how far camps can be Changes pulled before they lose patience. Additionally, champions now have jungle paths based on highly-skilled junglers.
To improve team communication, the ping wheel now holds eight pings. Push, All-In, Hold, and Bait join the four existing pings.
Vision Cleared, Enemy Vision, and Need Vision are the three pings on the new ping wheel that focus on vision. It should make communication with teams easier, and give everyone more options for quick strategizing.
Top lakers have been adjusted to scale faster:
- Solo Lane Experience: Solo lanes will now receive a 95% experience multiplier (previously 93%) from minions.
- Duo Lane Experience: The bonus experience multiplier for duo lanes has been increased to 22% (previously 24.73%).
- Mid Lane Gold Changes: Prior to this change, only cannon minions were worth less gold, but were worth 10 less gold.
