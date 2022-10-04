Connect with us

Tech

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023
Advertisement

Tech

Twitter Users Don't Follow 'Elite' Political Accounts, Study Finds

Tech

Is Overwatch 2 Available On Steam Deck? – Answered

Tech

Mobile App Development: A Complete Guide

Tech

Fortnitemares 2022 - Start Date & What To Expect

News Asia Tech

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Tech

Thailand's Cyber Police Warn Over Social Media Scammers

Tech

OPPO; Top Features And Specifications Of The New OPPO A17

Tech

Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin

Tech

Top 9 Mobile App Development Frameworks for 2022

Tech

In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace

Tech

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them

Gaming Tech

Free Open Source Game Development Framework Software

Tech

Why Opt for Professional Azure App Development

Tech

Fortnite 'Failed To Download Supervised Settings' Fix

Tech

Dropispy, Minea: Why are they the best tools for finding Finning Products?

Tech

What Is CNC Turning, And Why Should You Care?

Tech

How to Incorporate RSS feeds on Your Website - 3 Amazing Ways

Tech

The Price of a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With iPadOS 16 is Less Than 325 Euros Today

Tech

Electric Transportation Pilot Programs Will Be Conducted By Duke Energy

Tech

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

(CTN News) _ League of Legends is getting ready for yet another year of updates and changes. It’s a substantial update that enters the Public Beta Environment (PBE) tomorrow, October 4.

For far too long, Jungle has been under the radar. The communication system will also be tweaked, and of course, new items will be coming soon.

You’ll know what to expect when the PBE opens tomorrow when we walk you through all the biggest changes.

This great monster has returned with new buffs and a new soul.

Slaying the Chemtech Drake on Summoner’s Rift will grant you Tenacity, Heal/Shield strength, and the new Chemtech Soul will grant you extra damage. It’s now a high-priority target.

A bunch of jungle plants and Zaunite chemicals will be upgraded for the new Chemtech-themed Rift.

  • An aggressive pet with slows and bonus damage.
  • Ixtali Ixmander – When broken, the tank pet provides slow resistance and tenacity.
  • Ionian Cloudleaper – Boosts movement speed with a movement pet.

New players will also find the Jungle more accessible.

First, visual indicators will show how far camps can be Changes pulled before they lose patience. Additionally, champions now have jungle paths based on highly-skilled junglers.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop