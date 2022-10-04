5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

(CTN News) _ League of Legends is getting ready for yet another year of updates and changes. It’s a substantial update that enters the Public Beta Environment (PBE) tomorrow, October 4.

For far too long, Jungle has been under the radar. The communication system will also be tweaked, and of course, new items will be coming soon.

You’ll know what to expect when the PBE opens tomorrow when we walk you through all the biggest changes.

This great monster has returned with new buffs and a new soul.

Slaying the Chemtech Drake on Summoner’s Rift will grant you Tenacity, Heal/Shield strength, and the new Chemtech Soul will grant you extra damage. It’s now a high-priority target.

A bunch of jungle plants and Zaunite chemicals will be upgraded for the new Chemtech-themed Rift.

An aggressive pet with slows and bonus damage.

Ixtali Ixmander – When broken, the tank pet provides slow resistance and tenacity.

– When broken, the tank pet provides slow resistance and tenacity. Ionian Cloudleaper – Boosts movement speed with a movement pet.

New players will also find the Jungle more accessible.

First, visual indicators will show how far camps can be Changes pulled before they lose patience. Additionally, champions now have jungle paths based on highly-skilled junglers.