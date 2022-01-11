The Main Components of the IT Strategy of Large Companies

IT Strategy: The modern model of the development of society is characterized by increased demand for mobile gadgets, applications and information technology. This is due to the increase in the number of computing devices and mobile technology, both in the life of ordinary citizens and in the functioning of large enterprises.

The use of IT technologies in the activities of commercial companies includes the creation of a functional infrastructure, including a certain set of telecommunication systems to improve business efficiency. These measures are needed to increase the speed of data exchange and automate production processes.

The choice of a software platform for the efficient operation of equipment is quite a problematic task, because it is necessary not only to solve everyday problems, but also to ensure the possibility of comprehensive modernization in the future.

The development of an IT strategy just includes the formulation of tasks that will be solved by the subjects of the IT infrastructure on the basis of a specific platform.

The modern term “IT strategy” is an established and meaningful phenomenon. Strategic planning is often compared to a scenario according to which the main components of the IT infrastructure will function.

The main stages of creating an IT strategy

It can be noted that there is a different methodology in planning IT infrastructure, but any practice is aimed at solving the set business problems. The requirement to entrust the development of IT infrastructure only to experienced and proven specialists remains unchanged. In general terms, the process includes the following steps:

• Monitoring and audit of equipment, communication components, computers, servers, automatic telephone exchange and communication systems on the balance of the company.

• Choice of strategy planning methodology.

• Determination of strategy fragments based on the characteristics of the information environment and the availability of modern equipment.

As a result, the customer of the strategy receives a comprehensive plan for the development of the company’s IT infrastructure, which includes recommendations for automating work processes, systematizing information management and communication components. A prerequisite for the document is the availability of a technical justification based on research and conclusions of specialized specialists. These rationales should explain the feasibility of introducing certain infrastructure components to solve the assigned tasks.

Based on the needs of the customer, the specialists prescribe practical recommendations for the segments for which the strategy will be developed. It can include the characteristics of information communications in the market, specific factors, as well as innovations that should be used in the overall strategy of the firm.

In real terms, IT strategy may not include multi-page research. The content of the strategy can be accommodated on several sheets. The main thing is to carry out an accurate audit of IT components, give a clear description of the tasks and justify the introduction or updating of new fragments of the infrastructure.

You can also list the benefits and positive changes from the introduction of new equipment for company employees: saving time for solving tasks, simplifying data exchange, improving interaction between specialized departments or increasing the level of automation in production.

The use of planning helps to clearly articulate the main goals. In addition, the strategy allows you to solve a number of tasks:

• Analysis of the current situation in the IT infrastructure.

• Formulation of the main tasks for the IT department.

• Planning of measures to upgrade and replace obsolete equipment.

• Optimization of costs for the introduction of new equipment.

• Ensuring the required level of automation of control systems, quality and production.

• Prevention of possible failures in the work of IT infrastructure.

Modelling and analysis of business processes in an IT environment allow you to clearly show the features of communication processes in a company. The strategy demonstrates the stages of solving the assigned tasks and indicates possible alternatives.