Connect with us

Tech

Is Crypto Becoming Less Popular As a Payment Method?
Advertisement

Tech

Binance's New Stablecoin Policy: What You Need to Know

Tech

Amazon Fire 7 Review - Everything You Need in A Tablet

Tech

Google's New Chromecast is Cheap - But it Doesn't Support 4K Resolution

Tech

Top 10 Software Development Trends in 2022

Tech

How to Use iPhone As a Webcam OBS - The Best Way to Camera up Your Recycling Videos

Tech

LIOcoin: LIO 2.0 Nears Completion - Binance Smart Chain to be Integrated into LIO 2.0

Tech

How Does Social Media Is an Incredible Choice for Review Management?

Tech

VanceAI Productivity Review: Get Perfect Images with Progressive AI Tools

Tech

VanceAI Image Upscaler Review: Get High-Resolution Photos with AI

Learning Tech

5 Best Tech Gadgets For College Students

Tech

Top 3 Reasons You Should Start Using An E-Wallet

Tech

Malwarebytes; Google And YouTube Are Blocked By Malwarebytes

Tech

Watch Scorn Nightmarish Gameplay Video

Tech

Logitech Announces $350 Gaming Handheld, Plays Halo Infinite

Tech

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Launches On September 22: Specs & Features

Tech

Nvidia unveils new high-end RTX 4090 GPU after miners gobbled up the previous one

Tech

Why Use WordPress to Build a Website in 2022?

Tech

Android App Costs $349.99, Making It The Most Expensive

Tech

5 Innovative Ways Technology is Improving How People Learn

Tech

Is Crypto Becoming Less Popular As a Payment Method?

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Is Crypto Becoming Less Popular As a Payment Method

(CTN News) – Throughout the crypto market, demand for crypto has been a hot topic. Due to the deterioration in the market’s fortunes, fewer traders are willing to purchase assets.

Consequently, JP Morgan believes that the demand for crypto as a payment method has declined over the last few months.

Crypto usage in the metaverse, however, has been phenomenal in recent months, according to the bank.

JP Morgan exec believes in the metaverse

Bloomberg interviewed an executive of the bank about this topic, citing how factors have impacted the demand for crypto as a means of payment by clients.

Over the last few months, there has usually been a surge in demand in that regard, but things have changed drastically recently.

Although he mentioned that demand in that area has been on a downward spiral, he argued that the company still provides services to those using digital assets for that purpose.

Gaming is one area where the use of these assets is increasing significantly. Metaverses are currently showing promise in the market, according to the executive.

Survey shows a slowed usage of crypto

Jamie Dimon, CEO of the bank, recently reiterated his position on digital assets, particularly Bitcoin.

Dimon stated that he is still not convinced about the idea of owning a digital asset and what it represents.

They are like a Ponzi scheme but now operate in a decentralized market. Blockchain and the decentralized aspect of the crypto market are understood to be strong points of his.

Over 80% of merchants worldwide choose to get paid in digital assets, according to a previous survey.

However, only a tiny fraction of the surveyed population has expressed interest in receiving payments in digital assets.

According to a survey conducted by an American bank, users hold a contrasting beliefs.

As of now, 39% of users claim to use digital assets as payment methods, while 53% are interested in joining this trend in the future.

Related CTN News:

Binance’s New Stablecoin Policy: What You Need to Know

Best Anonymous Bitcoin Wallets for 2022

What Is the Best Platform for Copy Trading?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading