Cannabis Prices Plummet in Thailand Due to Oversupply
China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

Tropical Storm Noru to Bring 2 Days of Heavy Rain to Northern Thailand

45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Submerged Car

750-Year-Old Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Collapses Under Heavy Rain

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

Cannabis Prices Plummet in Thailand Due to Oversupply

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Cannabis Prices Plummet in Thailand

Cannabis growers in northeastern Thailand have requested assistance from the government in controlling prices after prices declined due to an overabundance of the plant.

Jirawat Rungsri, 56, the president of the Medicinal Herbs Community Enterprise of Na Kham in the Sri Songkhram district, claimed Wednesday that the plant’s price fell sharply once the government started permitting individuals to cultivate it.

Only growers who had approval from hospitals, medical centres, and universities were authorized to grow the plant before it was delisted as a narcotic earlier this year.

According to Mr. Jirawat, he founded the organization to cultivate cannabis for therapeutic purposes in 2020 in partnership with Tambon Na Kham Health Promotion Hospital.

He claimed that when the organization began, it had 30 members and raised roughly 30,000 plants.

Members of the organization were able to make 50,000–100,000 baht per month selling cannabis plant parts like buds, leaves, and roots during the first harvest, he claimed.

Cannabis costs have, however, fallen dramatically since then.

“Since everyone can cultivate cannabis today and does not need a permit to do so, we have more rivals who drive down the price of cannabis,” he said.

He said the cost of fresh marijuana leaves has dropped from 15,000 Thai Baht per kilogram to just 3,000. He claimed that while fresh stems were once sold for 10,000 baht per kg, they are now only worth $1,000.

According to him, the government has been requested by marijuana growers in Nakhon Phanom to assist by setting rates that producers and consumers can adhere to.

According to him, roughly 20 community businesses in Nakhon Phanom intend to form a cooperative so that they may haggle pricing with middlemen with more clout.

Source: Bangkok Post
