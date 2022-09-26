The Link Between OCD and Career Success

People with OCD understand the complexities of everyday activities in social, work and study life. Today we explore the correlation between OCD and career success.

Can People with OCD Enjoy a Thriving Career?

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) can severely impact multiple aspects of your day-to-day life, notably work and social life.

Owing to the nature of OCD, obsessive thoughts and compulsive actions can eat into your time and drain your energy.

Naturally, this adversely impacts productivity and strains interpersonal relationships.

Having said that, people with OCD can seek effective treatments to adapt, adjust, and accommodate for everyday stresses.

It is possible to enjoy a rewarding career with well-managed OCD.

Why is OCD so Challenging for People in the Workplace?

OCD is a serious mental health condition that hampers productivity. Career success is built on commitment, consistency, and performance.

OCD makes it difficult to focus on anything other than the invasive thoughts and compulsive actions designed to quell them.

Intrusive thoughts are pervasive; they don’t respect boundaries and are disruptive to everyday activities.

The compulsions are equally severe with OCD sufferers. For example, many people with OCD tend to check and recheck locks, switches, doors, windows, electrical devices et cetera.

Others may pace back and forth relentlessly or repeatedly wash their hands.

These actions are extremely disruptive to stakeholders across the board, including customers, co-workers, management, and owners.

On a personal level, OCD can impinge upon your ability to focus on your work. This is particularly true if you are obsessing about the actions of other people in the office.

Many OCD thoughts are related to the personal hygiene of others, or having unclean thoughts about people in the office.

Some people are capable of managing their OCD without too much worry.

Others need to take OCD medication such as SSRIs, SNRIs, mood stabilizers, and sedatives.

For the most part, today’s OCD treatment centers offer highly effective options for patients.

People with OCD can benefit from combination-style treatments including psychotherapy, medication, and alternative options such as transcranial magnetic stimulation.

These broad-based OCD treatments tackle mental health conditions from multiple angles.

While medication therapy is the frontline treatment, Deep TMS™ is proving to be an effective, safe, nonsurgical option for treating OCD.

There is no blanket answer to the question: Why is OCD so challenging for people in the workplace?

The simple fact of the matter is that the severity of OCD is unique to each person. Some people cope just fine with OCD in the workplace, while others struggle.

What are the Best Jobs for People with OCD?

The severity of OCD varies from one patient to the next. However, it is safe to say that high-stress jobs tend to elicit negative reactions from people with OCD. This is true even if you don’t have OCD.

Some of the most stressful jobs such as emergency medicine, oil rigs, 911 call centers, and chaotic workplaces may be too much for certain people.

But that’s not necessarily true because many people with OCD make excellent trauma surgeons, call center specialists, and drillers on oil rigs. It’s all about your ability to manage stress effectively.

A better way to approach a career and OCD is by way of skills, abilities, and personal preferences. Many workplaces today are perfectly happy to accommodate people with OCD.

In the US, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prevents workplace discrimination based on personal disabilities.

Of course, there are exemptions for workplaces that have less than 15 employees. Where necessary, workplaces may allow people with OCD to bring their pets to work as emotional support animals.

Other accommodations include longer deadlines, flexi-time, work from home, et cetera.

All of these measures are designed to reduce stress and allow people with OCD to function productively in the workplace.

Tips for Managing OCD in the Workplace

There are some excellent tips for managing OCD in the workplace. Here are just a few of them:

Talk to your boss about your OCD. Many employers are happy to make accommodations for employees with mental health conditions.

Find a support group or counselor who specializes in OCD. This is an excellent way to share your experiences and find helpful coping mechanisms.

Educate yourself about OCD. The more you know about the condition, the better equipped you’ll be to manage it effectively.

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. These lifestyle choices will help reduce stress levels and improve your overall well-being.

Consider taking medication for OCD if necessary. Some people benefit from SSRIs, SNRIs, mood stabilizers, and sedatives. If you’re considering this option, be sure to speak with a mental health professional first.

