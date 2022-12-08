Huawei Is Not Being Banned By Germany

(CTN News) – In light of the recent decision of the US government to ban the sale of Huawei and ZTE equipment in the country, the German government is not said to be considering similar action against those Chinese vendors.

According to Reuters, Germany will instead review its decisions one-by-one on a case-by-case basis, rather than as a set of policies.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decided to ban approval for wireless telecommunications equipment from Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE because of national security concerns.

Following the FCC’s ban on granting approvals for telecommunications equipment from Huawei and ZTE, the country was under pressure to take action against Chinese equipment vendors.

Several Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, were listed on a list of five companies banned by the US. These companies posed an unacceptable risk to the national security of the country.

In a report by Reuters, Reuters notes that Germany appears to be in the process of drafting legislation. This will lead to an increased level of scrutiny of the use of components from certain countries.

It has been reported that the publication has seen the 104-page legislation, in which it is explained that if suppliers make false declarations, fail to support security audits, or fail to report or patch any vulnerabilities quickly, then they can be banned or considered untrustworthy.

The top Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Michael McCaul, has warned the German government that it’s putting its own national security, as well as the national security of Europe, at risk by not banning Huawei’s equipment from its sites.

According to him, this is comparable to the country’s long-term energy crisis, which is largely dependent on Russian energy sources.

After issuing legal notices to 35 UK telecom companies, the British government announced in October that it would remove Huawei’s 5G kit from its networks by the end of 2027 following the announcement of the ban on the company.

In legal documents that were handed over to broadband and mobile service providers today, the government reiterated its position that Huawei technology must be removed from the UK’s 5G public networks by the end of 2027.

It was initially expected that the UK would use Huawei equipment, albeit at a 30% market share cap, even as a result of US restrictions.

When Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, gave Huawei a role in building out the UK’s 5G network in January 2020, Huawei took advantage of the opportunity.

A few months later, however, the United Kingdom government backtracked on this initial declaration.

This was due to pressure from Conservative backbenchers and Donald Trump’s administration, which was then in charge of the US.

Can you use Huawei phone in USA?

It’s not illegal to own a Huawei device anywhere in the world. The ban prevents Huawei from working with US-based companies in the creation of its products. It doesn’t apply to consumers who currently own a product and doesn’t prevent them from buying new ones, either.

