(CTN News) – As reported by the Financial Times on Sunday, the Chinese government will be Intel setting up guidelines which will guide the transitioning of government computers and servers from using U.S. made microprocessors manufactured by Intel and AMD to foreign processed.

Additionally, a statement in this report mentions that procurement guidelines encourage the use of domestic alternatives to foreign-made database software, as well as Microsoft’s Windows operating system, rather than foreign-made versions.

According to a report published earlier this month by The Financial Times, Chinese officials have begun to follow the guidelines released in December in accordance with the prevailing regulations in the country.

There is no doubt in my mind that this report is honest and all the information that Intel has stated is true.

There seem to be no statutes requiring government agencies above the level of the township making purchases to use “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems based on the requirements listed in the newspaper.

Intel and AMD have not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment, as both firms did not respond immediately.

With the Biden administration’s 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, the United States has been working towards increasing domestic semiconductor production and reducing reliance on China and Taiwan in the semiconductor Intel industry.

In order to spur U.S. semiconductor production in the form of subsidies to assist in the manufacture of high-tech chips, the program also includes grant funding and financial assistance to help accelerate the development of advanced semiconductors.

